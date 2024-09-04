Cadillac Fairview is launching a new initiative called Stress Less Lunch, which will offer Vancouver’s downtown community free lunch from different popular food trucks.

In a press release, Cadillac Fairview said the goal of this program is to encourage those who live and work in downtown Vancouver to get outside and take a break.

It also added that it aims to help those coping with a “large amount of change in a short period of time” due to the beginning of a new school year, the end of summer, and a return to a routine, which some call “Stresstember.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cadillac Fairview (@cadillac_fairview)

“Cadillac Fairview is dedicated to enriching the communities we are part of and this initiative aims to bring people together through the joy of food,” said Claudia Mayne, senior director of brand at Cadillac Fairview.

“We know that September is by far one of the most challenging months of the year and many individuals feel the stress that comes with it. By providing complimentary lunches, we hope to help alleviate some of the stress of this busy time, making it easier for people to manage their routines.”

The program starts September 4 and will be held every Wednesday in September from noon to 2 pm on the south side of the Vancouver Art Gallery. Meals are limited to one per person, while quantities last.

Participating vendors include Disco Cheetah, Chicken Wrap, Rao’s Burger Shack, Mo’s Hot Dogs, and Sauzzy Thai.

Will you be heading over to grab a free lunch? Let us know in the comments.

Cadillac Fairview Stress Less Lunch

When: Every Wednesday in September

Time: Noon to 2 pm

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok