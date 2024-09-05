La Cerveceria Astilleros opens Chinatown pop-up
Calling all taco aficionados! A popular North Vancouver spot for Mexican-inspired bites and brews has opened a pop-up in Vancouver.
La Cerveceria Astilleros is offering its much-loved brews at this pop-up, one of which is called the Baja Blast Tropical Sour. The brewery describes it as “A tropical lime smoothie style sour inspired by a certain fast food taco spot’s exclusive soft drink flavour. Brewed with additions of lime, coconut, pineapple, lemon, and our secret ingredient: blue spirulina.”
Another exciting menu item is the Mango Tajin Sour, which Cerveceria describes as “a Mexican candy in a beer.”
“Inspired by classic spicy Mexican candy, this sour wheat-based gose is brewed with fresh mango purée, Mexican Tajin chilli mix, coriander and conditioned on mango nectar.”
Located at 219 Union Street, Vancouver, this pop-up is at the former location of Miso Taco, which recently moved to Burnaby.
Cerverceria also teased that the space will be going through a full renovation next month and to stay tuned for some “big changes.”
Will you be checking out this new brewery pop-up? Let us know in the comments.
La Cerveceria Astilleros
Address: 219 Union Street, Vancouver
