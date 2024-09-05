FoodBoozeRestaurant Openings

La Cerveceria Astilleros opens Chinatown pop-up

Sep 5 2024, 8:45 pm
Calling all taco aficionados! A popular North Vancouver spot for Mexican-inspired bites and brews has opened a pop-up in Vancouver.

La Cerveceria Astilleros is offering its much-loved brews at this pop-up, one of which is called the Baja Blast Tropical Sour. The brewery describes it as “A tropical lime smoothie style sour inspired by a certain fast food taco spot’s exclusive soft drink flavour. Brewed with additions of lime, coconut, pineapple, lemon, and our secret ingredient: blue spirulina.”

Another exciting menu item is the Mango Tajin Sour, which Cerveceria describes as “a Mexican candy in a beer.”

“Inspired by classic spicy Mexican candy, this sour wheat-based gose is brewed with fresh mango purée, Mexican Tajin chilli mix, coriander and conditioned on mango nectar.”

Located at 219 Union Street, Vancouver, this pop-up is at the former location of Miso Taco, which recently moved to Burnaby.

Cerverceria also teased that the space will be going through a full renovation next month and to stay tuned for some “big changes.”

Will you be checking out this new brewery pop-up? Let us know in the comments.

Marco Ovies is a staff writer for Dished Vancouver, covering food news in and around the city. He loves cats, overpriced iced coffees, and a good cheeseburger.

