Summer might be coming to a close, but there are still plenty of great food events to enjoy. One of these is, of course, the Richmond Night Market. The market is now offering a new Summer Happy Hour, giving you the chance to enjoy some great eats at an affordable price.

During September, 48 food and drink items from different vendors will be available, all priced at just $9.99 or less. From tasty street eats to refreshing drink items, this is the perfect opportunity to sample all the great food available at the night market.

Additionally, from September 13 to October 14, in honour of the Mid-Autumn Festival, the Richmond Night Market will transform into a “luminous wonderland” with the Fire Dragon Lantern Fest.

“As you wander through the market, be captivated by over 400 crafted lanterns, with a magnificent dragon lantern as the centerpiece,” said the night market in a press release. “This isn’t just about beautiful decorations — it’s an invitation to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with the entire community and share in the joy and wonder it brings. It also serves as a cultural bridge, inviting visitors from worldwide to experience and appreciate the richness of Asian traditions.”

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site