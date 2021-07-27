Women are completely dominating Canada’s Olympic medal count so far

You can thank Canadian women for adding to the country’s Olympic medal count.

Canada’s Olympic medal count is up to eight at the Tokyo Summer Games so far, with all of the medals having been picked up in women’s events.

The female domination follows a trend from the Rio 2016 Olympics, where women picked up 16 of Canada’s 22 medals.

Here’s who’s been hitting the podium through the first five days of competition.

GOLD

Maude Charron, 64kg (Weightlifting)

Rimouski’s Maude Charron snatched (if you’ll pardon the pun) the Olympic title on Tuesday.

Maggie Mac Neil, 100m butterfly (Swimming)

Maggie Mac Neil won her second medal of the games with an outstanding race in the 100m butterfly final.

SILVER

4x100m freestyle relay team (Swimming)

The team consisting of Penny Oleksiak, Kayla Sanchez, Maggie Mac Neil and Rebecca Smith were Canada’s first medallists in Tokyo.

Kylie Masse, 100m backstroke, (Swimming)

Masse picked up her second medal in the 100m backstroke after winning the bronze back in 2016.

Jen Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu, 3m synchronized springboard (Diving)

The duo were Canada’s second medallists of the Games, and it was Abel’s second medal after winning a Bronze back in London in 2012.

BRONZE

Jessica Klimkait, 57kg (Judo)

The top-ranked Klimkait was the first-ever Canadian woman to win an Olympic judo medal.

Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard, 63 kg (Judo)

One day after Klimkait, Beauchemin-Pinard came through with a medal of her own.

Softball

Canada picked up a 3-2 win over Mexico in the bronze medal game to pick up the country’s first softball medal.