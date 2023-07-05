That's hot: BC's July forecast is out and it's a WARM one

BC has already seen some wildly hot days this spring and summer, and a new forecast for July is hinting that is not ending anytime soon.

According to The Weather Network, all of western Canada is set to see warmer-than-normal temperatures this month.

BC may be above-seasonal for the month; however, some relief may be in the cards thanks to “shots of cooler weather at times and minimal extreme heat,” The Weather Network added.

The region that has the bullseye on its back when it comes to seeing the highest risk of more persistent heat, and even some extreme heat at times, is southern BC.

Moving into the latter half of July, there is a chance of cooler air moving into parts of Canada, but BC will not see any of that, remaining above-seasonal in the temperature department.

When it comes to precipitation, BC is looking to be hit with a wide swath of below-normal amounts, while our friends to the east in Alberta seem to be sitting at the average range for the most part, along with parts of central Saskatchewan.

Be sure to wear lots of sunscreen this summer in BC and stay hydrated while checking out some of the best cheap things to do around Metro Vancouver, or enjoy some bucket list eats. July and August will be over before we know it!

You can check out The Weather Network’s full national July forecast here.