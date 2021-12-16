New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?

We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

Here are the best new Vancouver restaurants you need to try.

Taking over the former location of burger joint Trans Am, Elephant offers 18 seats and a menu of veggie-forward bites and unique protein dishes. Think Caramelized Rutabaga with chickpea shiro miso and brown butter; Dashi-braised, charred Celariac in a walnut “gomae;” and Beef Tartare with smoked tuna and horseradish.

Address: 1879 Powell Street, Vancouver

Folks who head to The Modern Pantry West Vancouver can expect a cozy space and freshly-made goodies like sticky buns, scones, quiche, and even housemade Pop-Tarts. This spot also offers savoury sandwiches made on fresh bread and pantry staples like granola, jams, pickles, and sauces.

Address: 102-2232 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Charcuterie Vancouver’s new store is located at 2766 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano. The location is a convenient short walk from the beach, which means delicious picnics to-go are in our future when the warmer months return.

Address: 2766 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Zarak, like its sister restaurant Afghan Kitchen, uses family recipes, “mum’s recipes,” as the team puts it. The new eatery has a drink program featuring BC and international wines, local beers, and an extensive cocktail, mocktail, coffee, and tea selection as well.

Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver

The Noodle Bar serves up Asian comfort food classics including made-to-order noodle soups and rice dishes. Patrons have their choice of egg noodles, lai fun, rice noodles, udon, and vermicelli noodles here. Folks can then pick from various proteins including BBQ pork, roast pork, soya chicken, and can even add wontons too.

Address: Parq Vancouver (west side of Level 3) — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Named after the grandfather of a Kitchen Table partner, Carlino promises classic Friulian dishes and bites from nearby regions Trentino and Veneto. Carlino’s culinary program will be led by award-winning chef Mark Perrier, who created a menu that pays homage to BC and Northern Italy alike.

Address: 1115 Alberni St. (Level 3), Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-1115

