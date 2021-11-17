When is Starbucks Red Cup Day 2021?

Starbucks may have taken the eggnog latte off the menu, but the good news is that it’s bringing back another tradition we love. The free reusable red cup giveaway returns to Starbucks locations across Canada this week.

On Thursday, November 18, patrons who order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating outposts of the coffee chain will receive a free reusable cup while supplies last.

This means you can order drinks like the Sugar Cookie Oat Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Irish Cream Cold Brew, and Caramel Brûlé Latte and qualify for the freebie.

This cup offer is available for orders picked up in cafes, drive-thru, mobile order and pickup, and through Starbucks Delivers on Uber Eats.

The cups are made with 50% recycled content and feature a seasonal gift-inspired design.

There you have it. Plan accordingly, Starbucks lovers!