10+ holiday gifts perfect for the foodie in your life

Giving loved ones gifts during the holidays is always a blast, especially when they involve food and beverages.

If you’re close with someone who receives these gifts, chances are you’ll be able to get in on the deliciousness at some point down the road, which is a true win-win for everyone involved, if you ask us.

Whether it’s a bottle of Canadian maple syrup or a game-changing kitchen appliance, the holidays are a great time to give a gift to that special foodie in your life.

Here are nearly a dozen top-notch gift ideas for every budget that are sure to delight anyone with an interest in food and beverage.

A bottle of wine from Cedar Creek is definitely a great gift for the holiday season. The Jagged Rock Sparkling Rosé is a true expression of the south Okanagan. This effervescent and light rosé pairs beautifully with a top-notch holiday feast.

Wabanaki Maple is a 100% Indigenous female-owned business. Products are made on Neqotkuk (Tobique First Nation) and the company continues a syrup-making tradition shared by many Peoples of the Wabanaki Confederacy; Wolastoqiyik, Mi’kmaq, Penobscot, Abenaki, and Passamaquoddy. Neqotkuk is one of six Wolastoqiyik or Maliseet Nation reserves in New Brunswick, Canada. Wabanaki Maple offers individual bottles and gift boxes of their syrups. Varieties include Traditional and three barrel-aged versions (Oak, Whiskey, and Bourbon).

The ceramics from Fable are organically shaped and one-of-a-kind. The 16-piece dinnerware set includes dinner plates, salad plates, pasta bowls, and cereal bowls. These pieces are hand-finished in Portugal and make excellent and useful gifts.

Food and Beverage Subscriptions

A food and beverage subscription is the gift that keeps on giving all year long. These days you can find a subscription for almost anything, like Canada Craft Club’s craft beer variety or Carnivore Club’s charcuterie subscription.

Quebec-based Main and Local has a ton of food-themed clothing that is available to ship across the country. Whether it’s Oven Fresh Pizza Socks or a Cheezies Tree Ornament, this Canadian company has a plethora of goodies that are sure to make anyone that receives them smile.

EATABLE Popcorn is a Toronto-born brand brought to us by a local husband-and-wife duo. The wine and spirits-infused gourmet popcorn comes in flavours like Pop The Champagne, Poppy Caesar, and Pop Goes Sangria to name a few.

These treats can be purchased individually or in bundles and can be delivered across Canada. The best part? A portion of every online sale gets donated to Second Harvest.

Most of us are already huge fans of the Always Pan, but Our Place has a lot more to offer than just its staple product that’s been sweeping the nation.

From ice cream to hot ciders, Our Place offers trendy, stackable, hand-blown drinking glasses in a variety of gorgeous colours. You can also opt for one of the multi-coloured four-packs to add some spice to your glassware collection. In addition to glasses, Our Place has side bowls, knives, and even a walnut cutting board.

Want to really feel great about buying a food gift this year? Look no further than JusTea. The Vancouver-based social enterprise is selling first-of-its-kind tea while providing sustainable employment to women and youth in Kenya.

JusTea has some great Christmas bundles this year that include their award-winning tea, mugs made by Vancouver artists overcoming disability through their art, and hand-carved Christmas ornaments/spoons.

We’ve compiled a list of some top-notch culinary reads that we think are worth gifting to your loved ones (or yourself) in order to keep the good vibes and deliciousness baking, frying, and boiling well into the future. Check out our list of cookbooks perfect for holiday gift-giving this year.

It’s never a bad time for a fizzy beverage if you ask us. Drinkmate can carbonate any beverage (yes, anything) including water, juices, wine, cocktails, and even flat soda or beer. This gadget is available in four colours including the newest addition, Arctic Blue.

Restaurant Gift Cards

We are big fans of gifts, especially the ones on this list. That being said, we’d also urge you to consider a restaurant gift card as an important present as well, one you can use for good times and deliciousness down the road.

* denotes paid placement in the article