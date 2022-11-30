FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

7 new fast-food menu items that dropped across Canada this month

Nov 30 2022, 11:13 pm
7 new fast-food menu items that dropped across Canada this month
Anytime Snackers (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) | Spicy McCrispy Sandwich (McDonald’s Canada)

New menu items and fire deals from nationwide brands? Sign us up!

We are always down to try something fresh from our staple foodie chains, and recently, there seems to be a lot of things dropping.

Here are tons of new fast-food menu items that dropped across Canada this month.

Burger King – Jalapeño Cheddar Chicken Nuggets

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burger King Canada (@burgerkingcan)

Spin the wheel of flavour with Burger King Canada, foodies! The American-based chain launched its new Jalapeño Cheddar Chicken Nuggets this month.

These spicy bites are only available at participating restaurants until December 4, 2022, so get them while you can!

Tim Hortons – Anytime Snackers

CNW Group/Tim Hortons

This new must-try savoury morsel is available now at participating restaurants across Canada.

