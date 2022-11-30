7 new fast-food menu items that dropped across Canada this month

New menu items and fire deals from nationwide brands? Sign us up!
We are always down to try something fresh from our staple foodie chains, and recently, there seems to be a lot of things dropping.
Here are tons of new fast-food menu items that dropped across Canada this month.
Burger King – Jalapeño Cheddar Chicken Nuggets
Spin the wheel of flavour with Burger King Canada, foodies! The American-based chain launched its new Jalapeño Cheddar Chicken Nuggets this month.
These spicy bites are only available at participating restaurants until December 4, 2022, so get them while you can!
CNW Group/Tim Hortons
This new must-try savoury morsel is available now at participating restaurants across Canada.
Anytime Snackers pastries are baked fresh throughout the day and are available in both Herb & Garlic and Jalapeno flavours. Check out our thoughts in more detail here.
Spicy McCrispy Sandwich (McDonald’s Canada)
The handheld-with-kick officially debuted in Canadian restaurants on November 8. It’s now a permanent fixture on the chain’s menu across the country, Dished is told.
This new morsel saddles up alongside McDonald’s other lineup of Chicken Sandwiches, which includes the original McCrispy and the Bacon Deluxe McCrispy.
The Spicy McCrispy is made from 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with signature habanero sauce on a soft potato bun.
Courtesy KFC
The KFC Gravy Lovers Sandwich, which officially launched on menus across Canada on November 7, features the fast-food chain’s hand-breaded chicken fillet, Monterey Jack cheese, mayo, and a hashbrown inside a bun.
Instead of serving the gravy inside the sandwich, the hashbrown features an indentation for maximum gravy poolage, and the gravy, which is served on the side, is meant to be poured over top before adding on the top bun.
It’s a little over-the-top and definitely messy but is certainly a festive take on a classic fried chicken sando.
Courtesy of Arby’s Canada/Chris Young
Dropping for a limited time, this very Canadian and very dippable sandwich launched across the country on November 7.
The Poutine Dip Sandwich features an Arby’s classic toasted sub roll, which is then topped with roast beef slices, signature Curly Fries, cheese curds made in Quebec, and a drizzle of gravy.
There’s even more gravy that comes on the side to encourage double-dipping.
Popeyes
This brand recently launched a new menu item: the Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich.
Popeyes says it’s “reigniting the Chicken Wars” with this new menu innovation, available now at participating locations nationwide for a limited time.
This new, breading-free handheld is made with a whole chicken breast, marinated for 12 hours, and seasoned with a blend of Cajun and Creole spices. That chicken is then placed on a warm, toasted buttery brioche bun and topped with barrel-cured pickles, lettuce, tomato, and classic or spicy mayonnaise.
Mary Brown’s
Patrons can now head to their nearest local branch of the Canadian-owned-and-operated chicken joint and check out the new oven-fresh biscuits.
Made with real buttermilk, these biscuits were one of the most requested items from fans of the brand, according to Mary Brown’s.