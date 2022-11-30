7 new fast-food menu items that dropped across Canada this month

New menu items and fire deals from nationwide brands? Sign us up!

We are always down to try something fresh from our staple foodie chains, and recently, there seems to be a lot of things dropping.

Here are tons of new fast-food menu items that dropped across Canada this month.

Burger King – Jalapeño Cheddar Chicken Nuggets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger King Canada (@burgerkingcan)

Spin the wheel of flavour with Burger King Canada, foodies! The American-based chain launched its new Jalapeño Cheddar Chicken Nuggets this month.

These spicy bites are only available at participating restaurants until December 4, 2022, so get them while you can!

This new must-try savoury morsel is available now at participating restaurants across Canada.