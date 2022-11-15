Some of you might still be full from that 300-piece nugget meal from Popeyes that was available a few weeks back, but just in case you have room, the brand has launched a new menu item: the Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich.

Popeyes says it’s “reigniting the Chicken Wars” with this new menu innovation, available now at participating locations nationwide for a limited time.

This new, breading-free handheld is made with a whole chicken breast, marinated for 12 hours and seasoned with a blend of Cajun and Creole spices.

That chicken is then placed on a warm, toasted buttery brioche bun and topped with barrel-cured pickles, lettuce, tomato, and classic or spicy mayonnaise.

The Popeyes Culinary Team spent a whopping four years nailing this version of the classic blackening cooking technique. The brand says this originated in Louisiana and is “used to better seal in seasoning and spices to flavour the meat.”

Well, we’re sold!

“When we introduced the coveted Popeyes Chicken Sandwich in 2020 to Canadians, the market clamoured to get their hands on the viral product that had taken over the US,” says Rob Manuel, general manager of Popeyes Canada.

“Now, we’re excited to offer a new breading-free alternative to the classic with our first-of-its-kind Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich.”

Be sure to get this bite while you can at your nearest Popeyes, chicken lovers!