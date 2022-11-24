One of our favourite homegrown chains is at it again with the exciting product launches. This time, we can eat it: Tim Hortons Anytime Snackers.

The new must-try savoury morsel is available now at participating restaurants across Canada.

Anytime Snackers pastries are baked fresh throughout the day and are available in both Herb & Garlic and Jalapeno flavours.

“We’re always working on new menu ideas in our Test Kitchen and we wanted to develop something that guests had been asking for: a savoury snack for when you don’t necessarily feel like something sweet and instead are craving something that’s buttery and flaky and really satisfying,” says Chef Tallis Voakes, director of culinary innovation at Tim Hortons.

The new snack is recommended as a side to complement lunch or dinner or just as a quick bite to tide yourself over when you’re feeling peckish.

Buttery and flaky on the outside, creamy filling on the inside. What’s not to like?

