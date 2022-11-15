Mary Brown’s Chicken launches a menu-first across Canada

We’re loving the new menu item drops from brands across Canada lately, and here’s another one to check out. Mary Brown’s has introduced its first-ever biscuits to stores across the country.

Patrons can now head to their nearest local branch of the Canadian-owned-and-operated chicken joint and check out the new oven-fresh biscuits.

Made with real buttermilk, these biscuits were one of the most requested items from fans of the brand, according to Mary Brown’s.

“The holiday season is about enjoying time with friends and family,” says Jeff Barlow, CMO, MBI Brands.

“We are so proud that our food is served at so many holiday gatherings across Canada. We can’t think of a better time to introduce a classic menu item like our Biscuit. It is something our guests have been craving and we are confident they are going to love it!”

The biscuits, as well as some seasonal feasts for the holidays, will only be available until January 1, 2023, so be sure to grab them while you can.