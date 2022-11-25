We tried the new menu items from Tim Hortons and here's what we thought

Earlier this week we shared that Tim Hortons’ new must-try item, the Anytime Snacker, was available at participating restaurants across Canada.

We tried the savoury morsel for ourselves, along with some of the new holiday menu items, to see if they were worth the hype.

First impression — the Snackers are bigger than they look! Just one would easily tide us over for a morning or afternoon.

That was a nice surprise as you can never really tell from pictures.

The Anytime Snackers are made from a buttery, flaky pastry with creamy filling on the inside.

Tims says these babies are baked fresh throughout the day. We tried them in both of the flavours currently available: Herb & Garlic and Jalapeno.

We find many fast-food offerings that claim “heat” and “spice” are in store kind of miss the mark, disappointing hungry heat-seekers such as ourselves.

The Jalapeno Anytime Snacker, however, packed a small but mighty punch. Not too much heat to overwhelm, but just enough kick to distinguish it from its crowd-pleasing Herb & Garlic counterpart.

Both of these pastries were great. You can’t really go wrong with a warm, easy-to-eat savoury handheld morsel in our books.

Warm is the key word here; if you take it home or travel with it, we’d recommend giving it a 20-30 second ride in the microwave.

We enjoyed the Anytime Snackers on their own, but a side of Tim’s signature chili or soup would certainly make for a well-rounded and filling meal.

If you’d rather go right from these new savoury bites to something sweet, the entire Tim Hortons holiday menu is now up for order.

The brand recently dropped several festive bites and beverages to get guests into the holiday spirit, and we had our eye on one must-try: the Gingerbread Chocolate Dream Donut.

Aside from being adorable, this sweet treat is a delight.

The inside filling is chocolate — we would have been keen to try a custardy gingerbread-filled pastry too… maybe next year?

While biting into this donut brought less of a Christmas vibe than expected, we still deem it a tasty (and picture-perfect) addition to the chain’s holiday menu.

We also tackled trying the Chocolate Fudge Pretzel Dream Donut. A tough job, but someone had to do it.

Chocolate and pretzels are arguably one of the best salty-sweet combos of all time, so no surprise, this was a standout from the holiday menu for us as well.

Overall, we’re big fans of the new menu items we tried.

If you are after a seriously Christmas-like flavour all up in your grill, we’d tell you to opt for a Tim Hortons seasonal sip like the Candy Cane Hot Chocolate or the Gingerbread Oat Latte.

Be sure to check out these eats, and other new fast-food drops, for yourself, and let us know what you think.