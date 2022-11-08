There must be something in the air because gravy is seriously having a moment right now.

First, it was Arby’s Poutine Dip Sandwich, and now KFC has added a gravy-forward chicken sandwich to its menu.

The KFC Gravy Lovers Sandwich, which officially launched on menus across Canada on November 7, features the fast-food chain’s hand-breaded chicken fillet, Monterey Jack cheese, mayo, and a hashbrown inside a bun.

Where does the gravy come in, you might ask?

Instead of serving the gravy inside the sandwich, the hashbrown features an indentation for maximum gravy poolage, and the gravy, which is served on the side, is meant to be poured over top before adding on the top bun.

It’s a little over-the-top and definitely messy but is certainly a festive take on a classic fried chicken sando.

The menu item, which is only available for a limited time, is the highlight of the chain’s special festive menu for the 2022 holiday season.

The KFC Gravy Lovers Sandwich is available at KFC locations across Canada for a limited time only, so get on the gravy train while you can.