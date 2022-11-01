McDonald's just launched its festive menu for the holidays

The Halloween pumpkins have hardly even begun to rot and already we’re getting into the holiday spirit.

McDonald’s Canada has just announced its limited-time festive menu for the holiday season, which means it’s officially time to swap the Halloween decorations for tinsel and string lights.

Everyone’s festive favourites are making a return this year, just in time to really get us in the mood for the holiday season.

This year’s festive drink offerings include a Peppermint Mocha and Peppermint Hot Chocolate, both topped with whipped cream and crushed candy cane.

There will also be two baked goods to complement the beverages: an RMHC Ginger Cookie (with a portion of the proceeds going to help families staying at Ronald McDonald Houses across the country) and a Créme Brülée Li’l Donut.

To sweeten the deal even more, all holiday drinks will be served in a new holiday cup, available in three colours, with bright red, yellow, blue, and green string lights

The McCafé Festive menu is available now until December 27, so you have plenty of time to indulge in all the holiday spirit you can muster.