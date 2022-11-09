While we enjoy the eye-catching seasonal menu items popping up in restaurants across the country around this time of year, one brand new item at McDonald’s will be sticking around post-holidays: the Spicy McCrispy Sandwich.

The handheld-with-kick officially debuted in Canadian restaurants on November 8. It’s now a permanent fixture on the chain’s menu across the country, Dished is told.

This new morsel saddles up alongside McDonald’s other lineup of Chicken Sandwiches, which includes the original McCrispy and the Bacon Deluxe McCrispy.

The Spicy McCrispy is made from 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with signature habanero sauce on a soft potato bun.

There you have it, folks. If you need to switch it up from McDonald’s holiday offerings, check out this new bite.