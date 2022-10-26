American food sandwich restaurant Arby’s has just brought back one of its very popular sandwich creations.

The Poutine Dip Sandwich is making a comeback!

Launching on November 7 for a limited time, this very Canadian and very dippable sandwich will be available across the country.

The Poutine Dip Sandwich features an Arby’s classic toasted sub roll, which is then topped with roast beef slices, signature Curly Fries, cheese curds made in Quebec, and a drizzle of gravy.

There’s even more gravy that comes on the side to encourage double-dipping.

“Our loyal guests absolutely loved the limited-time sandwich,” said Craig Walker, senior director, business development, Canada at Inspire Brands, in a media release.

“Our team is always on the lookout for different and fun combinations of flavours that will please our guests. Our regular poutine line-up does extremely well throughout the year, as does our slow-roasted, daily roast beef, so combining them makes total sense.”

There are many delicious fast-food poutines across Canada, and this creation seems like a must-try.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Poutine Dip Sandwich back to our restaurants this year,” said Bill Hanson, chairman of Arby’s Franchisee Association of Canada, in the media release.

“The formula is a winning one when it comes to taste. It’s definitely a unique sandwich full of flavour that our meats and Curly Fries fans will love.”

This Poutine Dip Sandwich dips back onto the menu on November 7.