3 new fast-food menu items and deals to try across Canada

Burger King – Jalapeño Cheddar Chicken Nuggets

Sping the wheel of flavour with Burger King Canada, foodies! The American-based chain launched its new Jalapeño Cheddar Chicken Nuggets this week.

These spicy bites are only available at participating restaurants until December 4, 2022, so get them while you can!

Y’all went crazy for this one. And rightly so — a buy-one-get-one deal is always a good thing in our books.

This fast-food chain is offering an epic delivery deal to check out: Buy-one-get-one FREE buckets! This promo will be available across Canada from November 25 to 28.

The only catch? You need to order via SkipTheDishes, Uber Eats, or DoorDash within that timeframe to get the goods. Customers can simply order a 6-piece, 10-piece, or 14-piece KFC bucket and get the second one absolutely free.

This new must-try savoury morsel is available now at participating restaurants across Canada.