It was barely a year ago when Michelin revealed its selections for the first-ever Vancouver edition of its restaurant guide, and since then, the restaurants awarded stars and included on the Bib Gourmand list have seen a flurry of activity.

Michelin also shared a collection of its recommended dining establishments, a list that the organization adds to throughout the year.

Today, Michelin has named 10 new restaurants that will immediately join the selection as “recommended.”

In addition to the dozens of spots that were originally named as recommended in Vancouver, some seriously worthy new additions have joined the list.

Here’s a quick and dirty guide to the 10 restaurants that have just been added.

While this spot is temporarily closed for maintenance, it’ll be well worth the wait to dine here once it does open again. The menu here aims to take guests on a culinary tour of the Pacific Northwest, with a stylish interior to match. Think sablefish with herb spätzle and seared five-spice duck, along with cocktails with a decidedly BC-forward spirit component (the Prospect Sour is made with oaked whisky and Canadian maple syrup).

Address: 1152 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Mood lighting, abundant florals, strong cocktails, and delicious share plates make Bao Bei one of the best spots in the city. This Chinatown spot has long been a must-try destination for locals and tourists alike, and its ever-changing menu with spot-on flavour profiles and modern spins on traditional Chinese cuisine are just part of the reason why.

Address: 163 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-0876

Set in a primarily commercial area in Fairview, Farmer’s Apprentice is tucked away with the same kind of appeal as a secret garden. The Michelin Guide calls it “a true neighbourhood gem” with “rustic appeal,” but its innovative dishes (think shrimp-crusted striped bass with XO sauce) and perfect cocktails make it a great spot for dinner, drinks, brunch, and everything in between.

Address: 1535 West 6th Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-2070

This fresh restaurant (it opened just last year in June 2022) offers family-style items and fresh tasting menus from the minds of chef-owner Colin Uyeda and pastry chef-owner Pricilla Deo. The fully plant-based menu is complemented by a lineup of natural wines, all in a rustic-modern environment inspired by the coastal setting.

Address: 2585 W Broadway, Vancouver

Hānai’s menu is inspired by Chef Tess Bevernage’s childhood growing up in O’ahu and travels throughout the Pacific Northwest, and this menu, paired with industry vets Stephen Whiteside, Miki Ellis, and wine director Anna Sutela’s sake and natural wine picks, equals a mighty fine dining experience. The dining room is bright and punchy, not unlike the vibrant dishes here.

Address: 1590 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Karma opened its doors in the Kitsilano neighbourhood last summer, and since then it’s become a mainstay for richly spiced dishes, sharable bites, and innovative cocktails (including a Chai Negroni). The Michelin Guide puts it thusly: “The chef’s serious vision is outlined on a menu of wonderfully delicious traditional dishes interspersed with bold, innovative plates.”

Address: 2741 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-1666

This spot is all about the udon, which is handmade and cut fresh to order. Dishes are available both hot and cold with additions like tempura eggs, braised pork belly, and Shanghai bok choy. The room is simple, but the phenomenal food is what brings people back to this spot over and over again.

Address: 3501 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-293-1889

The omakase experience here (aka a chef’s choice menu) features seasonal ingredients “mainly sourced from Japan,” and the Yaletown spot showcases approximately 20 courses “with mostly sushi.” Dessert and a tea ceremony are also included in the experience, which in total takes about an hour and a half. “It is a memorable show from start to finish,” notes the Michelin Guide.

Address: 1038 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-999-1038

Located at 3330 Main Street, the new spot is located between 17th and 18th Avenue – next door to popular Vietnamese spot Anh and Chi, also on Michelin’s list of Bib Gourmand spots. Sushi Hil’s sleek interior was designed by Uniqid General Contractors, with graphics created by Kartoon Kreative and sushi-themed wall murals by Wayne Low. “Seasonal ingredients and high-quality fish shine,” says the Michelin Guide, and we have to agree.

Address: 3330 Main Street, Vancouver

Sushi Jin, located at 750 Nelson Street, offers an omakase experience in a refined, minimalist space. It’s a small space, with room for only eight at the bar and two other tables, and dishes that are almost jewel-like with their delicate, nuanced flavours and textures. This local favourite gem is hidden no longer.

Address: 750 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-8834

