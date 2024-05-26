SNL's Bowen Yang is in Vancouver and gave T&T a shout out  

FoodCuratedCelebritiesGrocery

May 26 2024, 11:27 pm
sockagphoto/Shutterstock | Bowen Yang/Instagram

An American actor and comedian, best known for their work on SNL, is in Vancouver and gave one shop a special shout-out.

Bowen Yang was in the city this weekend and made a special stop in Chinatown.

He shared a photo of the T&T located in the area with the caption, “This is the best store I’d ever been to…”

T&T is Canada’s largest Asian grocery store, with dozens of stores across Alberta, BC, Ontario, and Quebec.

Yang is surely not alone in his love for the grocer as there are many Canadians who have special memories of their local shops.

