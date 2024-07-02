Heads up, chocolate lovers: Nami Vietnamese is teaming up with Hype Chocolate to bring you some epic chocolate creations.

Menu items include a Matcha Latte White Chocolate Cracking Cup and a Vietnamese Iced Coffee Dark Chocolate Cracking Cup.

Also on the menu is a Vietnamese iced Coffee Chocolate Bar featuring Belgian white chocolate, freeze-dried Nami robusta blend coffee and freeze-dried sweetened condensed milk.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, there will also be a specialty Vietnamese Iced Coffee Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich with an Oreo wafer and coffee ice cream dipped in white chocolate sweetened condensed milk.

Hype Chocolate opened its new production facility and retail space at 855 E Hastings Street, Vancouver, in 2022. The spot serves unique flavour combinations and has lots of different chocolate, cereals, cookies, and candy.

The ice cream bowls at Hype are called “swirls,” and they consist of ice cream mixed with cereal, candy, cookies, and/or chocolate. Rare soda floats, cereal milkshakes, custom Oreo ice cream sandwiches, and chocolate-covered potato chips are also available on its menu.

Nami Vietnamese, on the other hand, opened its first brick-and-mortar spot at the start of this year. It offers everything from classic coffee and Americanos to Vietnamese Milk Foams and Japanese Oat Tea Lattes.

You can try the Hype Chocolate and Nami collaboration all summer starting Wednesday, July 3.

Are you excited for this epic Vancouver collab? Let us know in the comments.

Nami Vietnamese and Hype Chocolate

When: All summer long, starting July 3

Where: Nami Vietnamese — 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

With files from Hanna McLean