The Parlour restaurant temporarily closed after fire

The Parlour Vancouver is temporarily closed after a fire on Thursday morning.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Service was on scene in the 1000 block of Hamilton on April 4 for a fire in the restaurant. More than a half-dozen fire trucks have been spotted on the scene.

Parlour took to Instagram to say it’ll be closed today “due to unforeseen circumstances,” and will we will notify guests with a reopening day as soon as possible.

Dished has reached out to Parlour for more details and will update this story when more information becomes available.