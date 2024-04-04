The Parlour restaurant temporarily closed after fire
Apr 4 2024, 5:52 pm
The Parlour Vancouver is temporarily closed after a fire on Thursday morning.
Vancouver Fire Rescue Service was on scene in the 1000 block of Hamilton on April 4 for a fire in the restaurant. More than a half-dozen fire trucks have been spotted on the scene.
Parlour took to Instagram to say it’ll be closed today “due to unforeseen circumstances,” and will we will notify guests with a reopening day as soon as possible.
Dished has reached out to Parlour for more details and will update this story when more information becomes available.