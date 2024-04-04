FoodNewsFood NewsRestaurant Closings

The Parlour restaurant temporarily closed after fire

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Apr 4 2024, 5:52 pm
The Parlour restaurant temporarily closed after fire
Daily Hive

The Parlour Vancouver is temporarily closed after a fire on Thursday morning.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Service was on scene in the 1000 block of Hamilton on April 4 for a fire in the restaurant. More than a half-dozen fire trucks have been spotted on the scene.

parlour fire vancouver

Daily Hive

Parlour took to Instagram to say it’ll be closed today “due to unforeseen circumstances,” and will we will notify guests with a reopening day as soon as possible.

Dished has reached out to Parlour for more details and will update this story when more information becomes available.

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ News
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop