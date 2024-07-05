FoodFood EventsFood News

Lee's Donuts launches summer pop-ups at Costco stores in Metro Vancouver

Jul 5 2024, 5:12 pm
We’ve been waiting patiently, and now the day has finally come. Lee’s Donuts is hitting the road, and it’s bringing with it a previously discontinued donut.

The much-loved Vancouver donut shop will be setting up shop at Costco across Metro Vancouver to sell its classic Glazed Old Fashioned Donut.

Despite being commonly requested, the Old Fashioned Donut has been unavailable for almost five years,” Lee’s told Dished

This donut is a limited-time Costco exclusive, meaning you won’t be able to grab it at any of Lee’s storefronts. The pop-up schedule is as follows: 

  • July 9 to July 21:  Costco Willingdon — 4500 Still Creek Drive, Burnaby
  • July 23 to August 4: Costco Port Coquitlam — 2370 Ottawa Street, Port Coquitlam
  • August 6 to August 18: Costco Burnaby — 3550 Brighton Avenue, Burnaby
  • August 20 to September 1: Costco Richmond — 9151 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

Donuts will be sold by the half dozen at a branded table (look out for the big Lee’s Donut banner).

These pop-ups are part of Costco’s “Road Show,” which features different local businesses at its stores.

“The Costco Roadshow features many local businesses across the country,” shared Lee’s. “For example, Mid-Day Squares in Eastern Canada recently did a Costco Roadshow for a few weeks. We’re like the Western equivalent to that.”

Lee’s has been gradually taking Metro Vancouver by storm, with multiple stores planning on opening soon, like at Steveston, The Amazing Brentwood, and even a spot in YVR Airport.

It has also received high praise from Hollywood star Seth Rogen in multiple Netflix shows like Dinner Time Live with David Chang and Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.

Will you be heading to Costco to grab one of these delicious donuts? Let us know in the comments.

Lee’s Donuts x Costco Road Show

When: July 9 to September 1
Where: Select Costco locations

