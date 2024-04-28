Before the warmer months arrive, it’s a good idea to start looking for those summer jobs or apply for new career opportunities.

Hundreds of jobs will be available this May around the Metro Vancouver region.

So, whether you have a background in food service or healthcare or are looking for your first job, you’re bound to find something that matches your specific skill set.

Here are 13 places with some awesome gigs up for grabs right now:

Tacofino The much-loved BC eatery Tacofino is hiring in Vancouver. While you will need some experience in the restaurant industry, working at Tacofino means you’ll be able to take advantage of its competitive salary, bonuses and extended health and dental benefits. “If you are outgoing, creative, hardworking and want to be a part of a great workplace culture, then we would love to have you join our team,” the site job board reads. RCMP The BC RCMP is looking to hire “confident and considerate” people to join its team of 9-1-1 Police Dispatchers. If you have a great attitude, communication skills, attention to detail, and willingness, that is all you need to jump-start a career with the RCMP. Apply to be a police dispatcher here.

EA Sports If you’re looking for a career in the video game world and have the expertise, EA is hiring for several jobs in Vancouver, and some pay pretty well. EA Sports has many openings and is looking for people to work on the NHL franchise, EA Sports FC, and UFC games. EA also wants to fill some general video game-related tech jobs that are not connected to any specific franchise. EA is known for major franchises like NHL, UFC, The Sims, Battlefield, Madden and Need for Speed. Earlier this year, we reported that EA had cut some jobs, affecting hundreds. Now, some of the roles available offer potential hires over $140,000. EA’s base salary range for most positions is between $93,700 and $143,700. Check out some of the roles on the EA Sports site.

Home Depot

Home Depot is looking to fill several retail positions around the Lower Mainland, such as in Vancouver, Surrey, Langley, and Richmond.

Home Depot was recently included on this year’s Canada’s Best Diversity Employers list. The home improvement store touts its development programs to support women, Black people, Indigenous people, and people of colour.

Check out the vacant positions here.

Young Canadians looking for work experience will have many job options this summer. A government initiative aims to connect job seekers and companies to fill several job openings.

The Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) aims to help youth, particularly “those facing barriers to employment,” gain experience and develop skills that will help them in the future. Over 70,000 summer jobs are available in the not-for-profit, public, and private sectors. Companies are hiring now until July 22, so if you want to gain experience and earn some extra cash this summer, visit the Job Bank website. To be eligible, you must be between 15 and 30 years old on the job’s start date and have a valid Social Insurance Number (SIN). You must also be a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident, or have been granted refugee status in Canada.

Boston Pizza International Inc.

Boston Pizza is a restaurant chain that has gotten rave reviews on Great Place To Work’s survey, with 95% of its employees saying it’s a great workplace.

The company offers excellent employee benefits, including professional development training, summer hours when you end work at 1 pm on Fridays, and up to three personal days per year.

The company is hiring for tons of positions here.

In May, BC will roll out its short-term rental regulations, impacting platforms like Airbnb, and it is hiring someone to take the lead on investigations.

BC’s Ministry of Housing posted the senior investigator role to help facilitate the short-term rental regulations and investigate regulatory breaches.

The successful applicant would be paid $76,071.18 up to $86,658.48 annually, but the role has many requirements.

Applicants need a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, investigation and enforcement, administrative law, criminology, or a related field. They must also have at least three years of experience conducting complex investigations.

If you’ve always wanted to work in the aviation industry, now’s your chance. Vancouver International Airport has job openings, and some roles don’t require much experience.

There are 40 vacant jobs posted online as of Sunday.

If you’re looking for a job or want to switch careers, it might be worth looking into the companies that were just named the strongest brands in Canada, as the top ten are hiring. Lucky for you, Intact is one of the strongest Canadian brands, and it is hiring in BC.

The Canadian multinational property and casualty insurance company seeks someone to fill a property field claims representative role in Vancouver.

In this role, you will investigate complex inside or property field claims by communicating with customers, contractors, consultants, and other related parties. You’ll deliver top-tier customer service to external and internal clients, as well as meticulous document claims files.

You might be the right fit if you have over three years of property claims experience or CIP designation.

If you fancy the casino lifestyle and want to be surrounded by the lights, the money, and the ringing bells, Parq is hiring for several jobs.

However, salaries are somewhat mixed, with some being a jackpot and others a gamble.

Roles range from security roles to dealers to casino managers to casual guest services representatives.

Check out the vacant jobs here.

Vancouver Coastal Health

Your background might not be in healthcare, but that doesn’t mean the industry isn’t for you.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), a regional health authority in British Columbia that provides healthcare to more than 25% of the province’s population, is hiring for various roles in communities.

You can find nursing jobs and clinical and administrative support jobs all here.

Canadian Pacific Railway

There are some exciting new jobs up for grabs at Canadian Pacific Railway, and some opportunities don’t require extensive prior experience.

Canadian Pacific (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS) (which make up CPKC) move essential goods across a 20,000-mile network “to support economic growth throughout Canada, the US and Mexico,” according to the CPKC. CPKC employees enjoy a flexible and competitive benefits package, an employee share purchase plan, an annual fitness subsidy, and a part-time studies program. CPKC has eight job postings in BC. One job vacancy includes a train conductor position. This role includes a $5,000 signing bonus and 16 weeks of paid in-class and field training. Another role that does not require a lot of experience in the field, is a signals and communications helper. In this role, the hired person will also receive training and earn up to $26.51 per hour. However, if you have experience in engineering and mechanical locomotives, there are several other job opportunities at CPKC. Check out the jobs here.

The Vancouver Aquarium is a popular destination for tourists and Vancouverites alike. If you’re passionate about animals, it’s also heavily involved in conservation work.

Jobs available include a photo experience sales associate, retail sales associate, chef de partie, warehouse associate, line cook, banquet server and registered veterinary technician.

For more information and to see what other jobs are available, click here.