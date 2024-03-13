Canada's best workplaces for women are hiring for jobs with awesome perks

If you’re looking for inclusive jobs that support and uplift the women they employ, you’ll find many opportunities in this year’s list of Best Workplaces for Women in Canada.

The annual catalogue was released by Great Place To Work, a platform that offers employers certification and data insights into workplaces.

“To be eligible, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year, have at least 50 female employees complete the survey, and 90% of all respondents must agree that people are treated fairly regardless of their gender,” reads the site.

Great Place To Work then determined the best jobs for women based on the average Trust Index score from female employees in eligible organizations.

From jobs in the tech industry to social services to pharmaceuticals, there are plenty of amazing positions open for women looking to grow their careers.

You can view the full list of companies here. We also took a look at three employers that are hiring right now.

Aldo group jobs

The retail brand known for its shoes and accessories has offices in Canada, Europe, and Asia. A Great Place To Work survey found that 79% of employees say it’s a great workplace, compared to the average 60% at a typical Canadian organization.

Aldo Group boasts amazing work perks like employee and family discounts on all of its merchandise, three to five weeks of vacation time based on level and tenure, and free access to LinkedIn Learning.

It’s hiring for several positions here.

Boston Pizza International Inc. jobs

The restaurant chain got rave reviews on Great Place To Work’s survey, with 95% of its employees saying it’s a great workplace.

Boston Pizza offers great benefits to its employees, including professional development training, summer hours where you end work at 1 pm on Fridays, and up to three personal days per year.

The company’s hiring for tons of positions here.

FedEx Canada

A whopping 87% of the transport company’s employees say it’s a great place to work. That may be because of its awesome work perks which include opportunities to further your career and education, flexible shifts that fit your lifestyle, and competitive pay.

It’s hiring for positions here.