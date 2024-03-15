Parq Casino is hiring and the pay for some jobs is a gamble

If you fancy the casino lifestyle and want to be surrounded by the lights, the money, and the ringing bells, Parq is hiring for several jobs.

Salaries are a bit of a mix, with some being a jackpot and others being a gamble.

Roles range from security roles to dealers to casino managers.

You’d be surprised if you thought being a dealer could be lucrative. Park is hiring an incoming professional dealer, and the salary starts at minimum wage. Applicants need to have a high school diploma, one year of experience as a dealer, and experience with at least two games.

Parq is also looking for a porter, and that position starts at minimum wage. The requirements for the position are pretty low and involve getting along with others, being able to stand for long periods, and being able to lift at least 25 pounds.

The casino manager position pays a fair bit more, up to $80,000 per year. Applicants need at least five years of casino gaming experience and other qualifications and experience.

Parq is also looking for an HR Labour Relations Advisor, and that position pays up to $85,000.

If you’re looking to get your foot in the door at one of Vancouver’s premier casinos, Parq is also looking for a casual guest services representative. The pay starts at $17.91 per hour.

How do you feel about the pay Parq is offering for these jobs?