Reykjavík is calling: Young Canadians can now apply to live and work in Iceland

If you’re a young person looking for work and a change of scenery, you can now take advantage of a new program that allows Canadians to work and live in Iceland for a year.

Last year, the Canadian government announced that it’s providing certain citizens with the opportunity to explore Iceland’s rugged terrain and charming towns while they work under International Experience Canada (IEC).

This year, the government formally introduced and elaborated on the Youth Mobility Agreement program.

Who can apply? How does this work?

To work in Iceland through the agreement, you’ll need to apply for a residence permit. For this, you must be a Canadian citizen with a Canadian passport, between 18 and 30 years old. Other requirements may apply, and you can check Iceland’s website to stay up to speed.

Unlike many other programs, this one does not require you to have a job or a job/internship offer in hand to be eligible.

“You can participate in Iceland’s Working Holiday program once for up to 24 months. Your residence permit allows you to live and work in Iceland for 12 months,” says Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). “You can apply to renew your work permit for an additional 12 months before your permit expires.”

The application fee is 16,000 Icelandic Króna, which is nonrefundable. That’s about C$156.

Once you have all your documents in order, start your application here.

What’s it like living in Iceland?

Life in Iceland sounds like fun for ambitious, young, outgoing Canadians.

Though Icelandic is the official national language, English is widely spoken across the island. The island offers a lot of scenic beauty, and taking a dip in natural geothermal pools is a common activity.

“Iceland is known as the land of fire and ice because it has the largest glaciers in Europe and some of the world’s most active volcanoes. Its capital, Reykjavík, is the northernmost capital of the world,” reads IRCC’s description.

Expect 24-hour sunny days in the summer and a few hours of daylight in the winter, with tons of opportunities to enjoy stunning displays of the northern lights.

IRCC says Iceland’s economy is mainly based on energy and green solutions, tourism, fisheries, innovation and technology, and creative industries. If you’re interested in those sectors, you’re in luck, but you can seek work in other fields, too.

If you need help planning your trip, IEC has a list of recognized organizations that can assist you with your job hunt, travel, transportation, and other planning.

With files from Daily Hive’s Nikitha Martins and Irish Mae Silvestre