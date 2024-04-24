More than 70,000 summer jobs just hit the market, and many offer more than minimum wage

Young Canadians looking for work experience will have plenty of job options this summer. A government initiative is looking to connect job seekers and companies to fill several job openings.

The Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) aims to help youth, particularly “those facing barriers to employment,” gain experience and develop skills that will help them in the future. Over 70,000 summer jobs are available in the not-for-profit, public, and private sectors.

“This program gives thousands of employers the opportunity to meet their staffing needs over the summer, and it gives youth valuable work experience that will set them up for a lifetime of success in the job market,” said Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth. “It’s a win-win for employers and for young people across Canada.”

Companies are hiring now until July 22, so if you want to gain experience and earn some extra cash this summer, visit the Job Bank website.

To be eligible, you must be between 15 and 30 years old on the job’s start date and have a valid Social Insurance Number (SIN). You must also be a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident, or have been granted refugee status in Canada.

Below are just some job openings available across Canada.

British Columbia

The Polygon Gallery

Where: North Vancouver, BC

Wage: $22.50 hourly/32 hours per week

Requirements: Post-secondary education

The British Columbia Cycling Coalition

Where: North Vancouver, BC

Wage: $20 hourly/30 hours per week

Requirements: Post-secondary education

District of North Vancouver

Where: North Vancouver, BC

Wage: $27.30 hourly/35 hours per week

Requirements: Post-secondary education

Alberta

Spirit River Municipal Library

Where: Spirit River, AB

Wage: $15.10 hourly/31 hours per week

Requirements: No educational requirements

Carter Farms

Where: Sexsmith, AB

Wage: $20 hourly/35 hours per week

Requirements: No educational requirements

County of Grande Prairie No. 1

Where: Various locations

Wage: $26.31 hourly/35 hours per week

Requirements: Post-secondary education

Ontario

St. John and St. Mary the Beloved Coptic Church

Where: Pickering, ON

Wage: $17 hourly/30 hours per week

Requirements: No educational requirements

Suslop, Inc.

Where: Toronto, Ontario

Wage: $22.00 hourly/35 hours per week

Requirements: High school education

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority

Where: Various locations

Wage: $25.84 hourly/35 hours per week

Requirements: High school education

Quebec

Where: Montréal, QC

Wage: $23 hourly/35 hours per week

Requirements: Post-secondary education

Where: Messines, QC

Wage: $20.92 hourly/35 hours per week

Requirements: No educational requirements

Where: Montréal, QC

Wage: $24 hourly/30 hours per week

Requirements: Post-secondary education