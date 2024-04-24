More than 70,000 summer jobs just hit the market, and many offer more than minimum wage

Young Canadians looking for work experience will have plenty of job options this summer. A government initiative is looking to connect job seekers and companies to fill several job openings.
The Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) aims to help youth, particularly “those facing barriers to employment,” gain experience and develop skills that will help them in the future. Over 70,000 summer jobs are available in the not-for-profit, public, and private sectors.
“This program gives thousands of employers the opportunity to meet their staffing needs over the summer, and it gives youth valuable work experience that will set them up for a lifetime of success in the job market,” said Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth. “It’s a win-win for employers and for young people across Canada.”
Companies are hiring now until July 22, so if you want to gain experience and earn some extra cash this summer, visit the Job Bank website.
To be eligible, you must be between 15 and 30 years old on the job’s start date and have a valid Social Insurance Number (SIN). You must also be a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident, or have been granted refugee status in Canada.
Below are just some job openings available across Canada.
British Columbia
Curatorial assistant
The Polygon Gallery
Where: North Vancouver, BC
Wage: $22.50 hourly/32 hours per week
Requirements: Post-secondary education
Youth recreational and leisure activities counsellor
The British Columbia Cycling Coalition
Where: North Vancouver, BC
Wage: $20 hourly/30 hours per week
Requirements: Post-secondary education
Environmental technician
District of North Vancouver
Where: North Vancouver, BC
Wage: $27.30 hourly/35 hours per week
Requirements: Post-secondary education
Alberta
Library assistant
Spirit River Municipal Library
Where: Spirit River, AB
Wage: $15.10 hourly/31 hours per week
Requirements: No educational requirements
General farm worker — harvesting
Carter Farms
Where: Sexsmith, AB
Wage: $20 hourly/35 hours per week
Requirements: No educational requirements
Library coordinator
County of Grande Prairie No. 1
Where: Various locations
Wage: $26.31 hourly/35 hours per week
Requirements: Post-secondary education
Ontario
Kitchen helper
St. John and St. Mary the Beloved Coptic Church
Where: Pickering, ON
Wage: $17 hourly/30 hours per week
Requirements: No educational requirements
Community development consultant
Suslop, Inc.
Where: Toronto, Ontario
Wage: $22.00 hourly/35 hours per week
Requirements: High school education
Park maintenance supervisor
Toronto and Region Conservation Authority
Where: Various locations
Wage: $25.84 hourly/35 hours per week
Requirements: High school education
Quebec
Day camp leader
Centre Yvon-Deschamps – ASCCS
Where: Montréal, QC
Wage: $23 hourly/35 hours per week
Requirements: Post-secondary education
Maintenance labourer — public works
Where: Messines, QC
Wage: $20.92 hourly/35 hours per week
Requirements: No educational requirements
Archivist
Where: Montréal, QC
Wage: $24 hourly/30 hours per week
Requirements: Post-secondary education