Canada’s best diversity employers are hiring for hundreds of jobs

Looking for jobs that prioritize inclusivity? You have plenty to choose from in this year’s list of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers.

The annual list was announced on Tuesday by Mediacorp Canada Inc., the organizers of the annual Canada’s Top 100 Employers project.

“This year’s winners ensure that employees are seen, heard, and feel supported in the workplace,” says Stephanie Leung, editor at Mediacorp.

“They understand that a steady dialogue with employees is vital in building inclusive initiatives and strategies that prioritize the wellbeing of staff and ensure their organization improves and becomes more resilient.”

Congratulations to Canada’s Best Diversity Employers for 2024, announced this morning with @globeandmail. This year’s winners are action-oriented, implementing inclusive policies that yield tangible impact. More at: https://t.co/KZjZNkxqTX #DiversityEmployers #TopEmployers2024 pic.twitter.com/85fJCQ6Tnt — Canada’s Top 100 Employers (@top_employers) March 5, 2024

She notes that diversity and inclusion programs are increasingly being implemented across organizations, not just through human resources.

This includes programs like targeted recruitment initiatives that diversify incoming talent to sponsorship and leadership development programs for underrepresented groups.

According to Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp, a key trend from this year’s list is that employers have considered inclusivity in their benefits programs and policies.

“Winners have made progressive changes that have made a tangible impact on their employees, such as the introduction of paid leave for Indigenous employees to attend ceremonial, cultural and spiritual events, and flexible statutory holiday policy that enables employees to exchange time-off on stat holidays for days that hold cultural importance to them,” she explained.

“These initiatives are a tangible demonstration of how the feedback provided in employee surveys leads to action and implementation by employers.”

This is the 17th year for the competition, which recognizes employers across Canada with exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs.

It recognizes successful diversity initiatives for employees from five groups: women, members of visible minorities, persons with disabilities, Indigenous peoples, and people from the LGBTQ community.

If you’re a part of any of these marginalized groups and are looking for an inclusive workplace, one of these employers might be perfect for you.

You can view the full list of companies here. We also took a look at three companies that are hiring right now.

Health Canada jobs

Canada’s health agency made the list of best diversity employers thanks to establishing an accessibility plan, commitments to advancing anti-racism and its dedicated programs to support Indigenous employees in their career progression.

It’s hiring for several jobs here that pay up to $92,000.

Home Depot positions

Home Depot touts its development programs to support women and Black, Indigenous and people of colour. The company has also created the Women in Leadership program to improve career opportunities for female employees and formed a cross-functional working group to improve accessibility at the organization.

It’s hiring for jobs across Canada here.

Manulife jobs

The insurance company and financial services provider was selected as one of Canada’s best diversity employers because of its DEI initiatives and diverse candidate slate requirements to increase the hiring and promotion rates of diverse candidates.

The company is hiring for hundreds of jobs here.