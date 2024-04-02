It's in the game: EA is hiring for a bunch of high-paying jobs in Vancouver

If you’re looking for a career in the video game world and have the expertise, EA is hiring for several jobs in Vancouver, and some pay quite well.

There are many openings at EA Sports, and the company is looking for people to work on the NHL franchise, EA Sports FC, and UFC games.

EA also has some general video game-related tech jobs it wants to fill that are not connected to any specific franchise.

Here are some of the roles that pay the best.

EA is known for major franchises like NHL, UFC, The Sims, Battlefield, Madden and Need for Speed.

Earlier this year, we reported that EA had cut some jobs, resulting in hundreds being impacted. Now, some of the roles available offer potential hires over $140,000.

EA’s base salary range for most positions is between $93,700 and $143,700. Some of these jobs are also open to Victoria applicants.

One of those jobs offering up to $143,700 is for a senior character artist. EA is looking for someone with over seven years of experience in modelling and character art. It’s also looking for a leader to mentor new artists on the team.

If you have experience in software engineering, EA has a position that offers up to $130,500. You need over three years of experience with development frameworks like Cordova, PhoneGap, WebGL, JS, and a few more.

EA is also looking for an assistant live producer for its UFC franchise, which pays up to $84,750 annually. You’d be responsible for interfacing with the game’s creative, production, business and technical operations.

If you have a background as an artist, EA is looking for a concept artist. The position pays up to $119,000 per year.

For a complete list of jobs currently being offered by EA in Vancouver, click here.