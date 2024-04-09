Canada's strongest brands have just been revealed, and the top ten are hiring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A&W Canada (@awcanada)

Location: Mirabel, QC

Requirements: Basic mathematical skills, excellent guest service

Description: As a cashier, you’ll be responsible for delivering exceptional customer service, assembling orders, and ensuring that orders are served accurately. You’ll also maintain the cleanliness of the dining room and ensure that the restaurant is up to A&W operating standards.

Location: Montreal, Quebec

Requirements: Ability to work with tight deadlines, strong communication skills, and familiarity with the Group Pension Administration System (GPAS)

Description: In this role, you’ll be reporting to the administration manager and responsible for administrative functions relating to Group Retirement Plans, including RRSP, RPP, DPSP and various non-registered products. You’ll process group and single contributions, member applications, and fund transfers.

Location: Victoria, BC

Requirements: one to two years of sales experience, post-secondary education, bilingual in English and French, an asset

Description: You’ll work with the sales and business teams to secure customer commitments, meet and exceed distribution targets, and maximize territory coverage in the designated region.

Location: Vancouver, BC

Requirements: Over three years of property claims experience, CIP designation or working towards

Description: You’ll investigate complex inside or property field claims by communicating with customers, contractors, consultants, and other related parties. You’ll deliver top-tier customer service to external and internal clients and meticulous document claims files.

Location: Marathon, Ontario

Requirements: University degree or post-secondary diploma in Occupational Health & Safety or Environment. Professional accreditation such as a Canadian Registered Safety Professional (CRSP) designation – equivalencies will be considered

Description: You’ll be responsible for safety, industrial hygiene, security, training, emergency response, and environment. You’ll also lead the journey to zero harm and conduct regular safety performance reviews and assessments to ensure standards are in compliance.

Location: Calgary, Alberta

Requirements: Work a flexible schedule, including evenings and weekends

Description: Provide excellent customer experience and create solutions for customers using technology. You’ll work in a fast-paced environment where you’ll engage with prospective and current customers.

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Requirements: Strong customer service skills and ability to work in a fast-paced environment. Customer service experience is an asset

Description: You’ll provide quality customer service, operate a cash register, assist in receiving and stocking merchandise, and ensure store cleanliness. You’ll also ensure that merchandise is presented in a way that follows company standards.

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Requirements: Over five years of relevant experience, excellent English and French language skills, and knowledge of Office Suite.

Description: As a digital marketing project manager, you’ll be the point of contact between partners and the production team. You’ll help partners prioritize their requests and provide support as their projects are implemented. You’ll also keep partners updated and ensure rigorous project management.

Location: Whistler, BC

Requirements: Organized, ability to lift up to 50 pounds, and some computer and cash register skills. Ability to work independently.

Description: In this role, you’ll organize backroom products and follow Backroom Inventory Management (BIMI) processes. You’ll perform daily tasks using PDT and MMS Systems and ensure product displays are consumer-focused.