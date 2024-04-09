Canada's strongest brands have just been revealed, and the top ten are hiring

If you’re looking for a job or want to switch careers, it might be worth looking into the companies that were just named the strongest brands in Canada, as the top ten are hiring.
Brand Finance, an independent brand valuation consultancy, has just released Canada 100 2024, a report on the most valuable and strongest Canadian brands. The report evaluates the strength of each brand and receives a score based on marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance. So, it likely won’t come as a surprise that most of these brands are already highly familiar.
Managing director at Brand Finance North America, Laurence Newell, said that a strong brand helps companies stand out and “fosters customer loyalty and drives sales and revenue growth.”
“A strong brand attracts top talent and provides a competitive edge, aiding companies in navigating economic challenges and industry disruptions,” he said.
This year, A&W claimed the top spot with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 85.3 out of 100. The restaurant chain has over 1,000 locations nationwide and maintains “a strong level of awareness and familiarity among Canadian consumers.”
Here are the top 10 strongest Canadian brands in 2024 and some job openings they’re currently hiring for.
1. A&W – 85.3
Cashier
Location: Mirabel, QC
Requirements: Basic mathematical skills, excellent guest service
Description: As a cashier, you’ll be responsible for delivering exceptional customer service, assembling orders, and ensuring that orders are served accurately. You’ll also maintain the cleanliness of the dining room and ensure that the restaurant is up to A&W operating standards.
2. Canada Life – 83.6
Customer processing representative
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Requirements: Ability to work with tight deadlines, strong communication skills, and familiarity with the Group Pension Administration System (GPAS)
Description: In this role, you’ll be reporting to the administration manager and responsible for administrative functions relating to Group Retirement Plans, including RRSP, RPP, DPSP and various non-registered products. You’ll process group and single contributions, member applications, and fund transfers.
3. Maple Leaf – 82.6
Retail customer representative
Location: Victoria, BC
Requirements: one to two years of sales experience, post-secondary education, bilingual in English and French, an asset
Description: You’ll work with the sales and business teams to secure customer commitments, meet and exceed distribution targets, and maximize territory coverage in the designated region.
4. Intact – 82.1
Property field claims representative
Location: Vancouver, BC
Requirements: Over three years of property claims experience, CIP designation or working towards
Description: You’ll investigate complex inside or property field claims by communicating with customers, contractors, consultants, and other related parties. You’ll deliver top-tier customer service to external and internal clients and meticulous document claims files.
5. Barrick – 80.6
Manager – health and safety environment
Location: Marathon, Ontario
Requirements: University degree or post-secondary diploma in Occupational Health & Safety or Environment. Professional accreditation such as a Canadian Registered Safety Professional (CRSP) designation – equivalencies will be considered
Description: You’ll be responsible for safety, industrial hygiene, security, training, emergency response, and environment. You’ll also lead the journey to zero harm and conduct regular safety performance reviews and assessments to ensure standards are in compliance.
6. Telus – 80.3
Part-time sales representative
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Requirements: Work a flexible schedule, including evenings and weekends
Description: Provide excellent customer experience and create solutions for customers using technology. You’ll work in a fast-paced environment where you’ll engage with prospective and current customers.
7. Dollarama – 79.5
Store associate (full-time and part-time)
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Requirements: Strong customer service skills and ability to work in a fast-paced environment. Customer service experience is an asset
Description: You’ll provide quality customer service, operate a cash register, assist in receiving and stocking merchandise, and ensure store cleanliness. You’ll also ensure that merchandise is presented in a way that follows company standards.
8. iA Financial Group – 79.3
Digital marketing project manager
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Requirements: Over five years of relevant experience, excellent English and French language skills, and knowledge of Office Suite.
Description: As a digital marketing project manager, you’ll be the point of contact between partners and the production team. You’ll help partners prioritize their requests and provide support as their projects are implemented. You’ll also keep partners updated and ensure rigorous project management.
9. Shoppers Drug Mart – 79.2
Merchandiser
Location: Whistler, BC
Requirements: Organized, ability to lift up to 50 pounds, and some computer and cash register skills. Ability to work independently.
Description: In this role, you’ll organize backroom products and follow Backroom Inventory Management (BIMI) processes. You’ll perform daily tasks using PDT and MMS Systems and ensure product displays are consumer-focused.
10. Tim Hortons – 79.1
Team member
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Requirements: Ability to provide excellent customer service
Description: As a team member, you’ll greet guests and complete orders, including coffees, Iced Capps, donuts, and more. You’ll also create sandwiches and wraps and follow Tim Hortons guidelines when preparing products for guests.