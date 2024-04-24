NewsVentureReal EstateJobsUrbanized

"Airbnb detective": BC is hiring a short-term rental investigator and it pays well

Apr 24 2024, 2:00 pm
tanuha2001/Shutterstock | Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

BC will roll out its short-term rental regulations on May 1, impacting platforms like Airbnb, and it is hiring someone to take the lead on investigations.

BC’s Ministry of Housing is hiring a senior investigator to help facilitate the short-term rental regulations and investigate regulatory breaches.

The successful applicant would be paid $76,071.18 up to $86,658.48 annually, but the role has many requirements.

Applicants need a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, investigation and enforcement, administrative law, criminology, or a related field. They must also have at least three years of experience conducting complex investigations.

Applicants from various BC jurisdictions, including but not limited to Burnaby, Kelowna and Victoria, may apply.

Someone who spotted the ad on X had a better job title, “Airbnb detective.”

Some folks on X reacting to the post think the requirements might be a bit too steep.

What do you think about the job requirements and salary? Let us know in the comments.

