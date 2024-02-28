"Challenging for many": EA layoffs to impact hundreds of employees

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced layoffs that will impact roughly 5% of its workforce.

Variety reports that the reduction amounts to around 600 employees.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson shared some information about what necessitated the change in a blog post.

While EA couldn’t confirm that Canadian employees were impacted as part of the layoffs, the video game publisher has offices across Canada, including Edmonton, Vancouver, Victoria, Toronto, Kitchener and Montreal.

We are streamlining our company operations to deliver deeper, more connected experiences for fans everywhere that build community, shape culture, and grow fandom,” Wilson wrote.

“In this time of change, we expect these decisions to impact approximately 5 percent of our workforce. I understand this will create uncertainty and be challenging for many who have worked with such dedication and passion and have made important contributions to our company.”

EA has several flagship studios under its banner, including Sims-maker Maxis, Bioware, Codemasters, and DICE. EA Sports, one of its most famous studios, is also based in Metro Vancouver.

Wilson added that not every team will be impacted and that the company tried its best to limit the impact to all of its teams.

“Communicating these impacts has already begun and will be largely completed by early next quarter,” said Wilson.

“I want to extend my appreciation to everyone who has helped contribute to EA’s ongoing story. We are a team that leans into our values to lead the future of entertainment, and I look forward to what we will create together. Thank you for all that you do.”

Last March, EA announced that it was reducing its workforce by 6%.