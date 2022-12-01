When I was a kid, I would beg my mom to drive me around the neighbourhood so that I could look at the Christmas lights on peoples’ homes. Nothing’s changed. It’s still a blast to put on the radio and jam out to Christmas tunes, hot chocolate in hand, while you drive past glittering homes.

In Burnaby, the DuPlessis family goes all-out with their holiday display, inviting everyone to check it out and donate to a good cause.

“It’s feeling a lot like Christmas at our home,” Joel DuPlessis told Daily Hive.

He’s been doing a holiday display since he was 16 years old. “I like the challenge and I love to create and build things,” said DuPlessis. “Plus, my family and friends support me and help as much as they can.”

The family has spent most of November making this year’s holiday display one for the books.

“Every year we try to add to our display and I always change it up, things are moved around to create a different look or theme each year,” said DuPlessis.

“The new items for this year include a present arch and tower, Mickey and Minnie in our tropical scene, a ski jumping reindeer, candy canes, and a couple of large infinite snowflake bobbles in the big cedar trees.”

The entire Christmas display is synchronized to music as a 12-minute show. You can turn the dial on your radio in your car to HoHoHo Radio at 92.3 FM.

“Smiles and happiness are what I hope for each year. As I build the display, there are many people that walk or drive by and give me a thumbs up, say thank you for doing this, and many positive remarks,” he said.

“It has become a tradition for many to drive by daily and enjoy the lights. So if my efforts can make Christmas special and become a part of a tradition, then I have done my part.”

Where: 8222 Burnlake Drive, Burnaby (close to the intersection of Lougheed and Brighton near Costco)

When: December 1, 2022, to January 6, 2023, from4:30 pm to 12 am nightly

Cost: Free! Donations encouraged to BC Children’s Hospital Foundation