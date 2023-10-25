Best places for Halloween treats in Vancouver

While Halloween candy is always delicious, sometimes you want something a little more fancy.

That’s why we’ve broken down the seven best spots for spooky treats in Metro Vancouver.

From monster-sized cookies to Studio Ghibli-themed cream puffs, you need to get these Halloween goodies.

Do you want the cutest chocolate lollipops in Metro Vancouver? Then head over to Chez Christophe for these spooky treats. They’re available as either a pumpkin (made with 42% milk chocolate) or a skull (made with 83% dark chocolate).

Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-428-4200

Address: 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock

Phone: 604-385-4474

This bakery serves a cookie that is both monster-themed and monster-sized. The $25 cookie is six inches long and features scary hand-piped decorations.

You can also get the Bloody Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookie made with Beaucoup’s signature peanut butter cookie and smooth peanut butter cream dipped in raspberry chocolate. Or you can order the Creepy Chocolate Bar, which includes fun candies and gummies on Valrhona milk chocolate.

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-4222

We don’t mean to be dramatic, but these are quite possibly the cutest cream puffs we’ve ever seen. This year, Beta5 Chocolate has themed its cream puffs after Studio Ghibli characters.

Our personal favourite is the Vietnamese Coffee Cream Puff, which looks like Totoro. They also have other characters like Calcifer the fire demon and No Face.

Address: 409 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-3336

You may recognize Hazukido for its Caramel Pumpkin Spice Cream croissant, which will be available starting November 1 during the Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl. But if you can’t wait until then, you can order some spooky croissants instead.

There are three croissants for you to try! The Blueberry Monster Croissant (comes with blueberry jam, fresh whipping cream, white chocolate and torched marshmallows), the Chocolate Mummy Croissant (with premium chocolate dough, this chocolate croissant is filled with house-made custard and white chocolate mummy decorations), and the Spider Oreo Croffle (a croffle with fresh whipping cream, Oreo flakes, rich dark chocolate and an Oreo/chocolate spider eye).

Address: 280 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 236-466-0802

You do-nut want to miss out on these Halloween-themed donuts. We’d recommend trying the Spooky Matcha Donut, which is made with matcha cookies and cream filling and topped with spooky Halloween treats.

There is also a Trick or Treat Donut (with cookies & cream filling and topped with fun Halloween goodies) or the S’mores Monster Donut with house-made marshmallow and raspberry jam filling dipped in chocolate).

Address 223 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-3556

Address: 4635 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-263-3556

Cream Pony is best known for its donuts, and during this spooky season, they get a Halloween makeover.

From October 27 to 31, you can eat a Vampire-themed Cream Pony, a Cyclops-themed Pink Pony, or a Choco Dip With Halloween sprinkles!

Address: 111 1st Street E, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-0177

These super cute pumpkins on a stick are available at Mon Paris Patisserie. They’re made of chocolate and filled with delicious caramel (which so happens to be two of our favourite things). This is a classic combination that we know you’ll love.

Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-564-5665

