A decade of deliciousness: Catching up with Chez Christophe

Chez Christophe is synonymous with quality sweets and treats in Metro Vancouver, and the brand is celebrating 10 years of business this month.

Now with two locations in Burnaby and White Rock, the patisserie, chocolaterie, and cafe has been in operation since 2013.

Owner Christophe Bonzon is a Swiss-trained pastry chef/chocolatier who has studied under some of Europe’s grand masters in the fine art of pastry and chocolate.

Ten years ago, Bonzon and his wife, Jess, opened Chez Christophe in Burnaby. Six years later, in 2019, the duo opened the second location in White Rock.

We connected with the talented treat-maker to reflect on the last decade of deliciousness and what it means to hit this milestone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chez Christophe (@chezchristophe)

Congratulations on the anniversary! How has your journey been so far and what has been the biggest highlight?

Thank you, indeed it has been a journey full of amazing moments but doubts as well. The biggest highlights are hard to narrow down to just a few because there are many, but if I have to choose, one would be the first opening day for Chez Christophe because it was a dream come true with lots of effort and sacrifice that allowed the other milestones in our last 10 years.

What inspired you to open in the first place?

My parents were business owners but in a different industry and I remember when I was a kid I said I won’t open my own business because I saw how hard they worked and thought it was not worth it. But when it was time to evolve in my career as a pastry chef, I then wanted to create something on my own. It felt natural like a calling.

At the time the pastry/chocolate scene in Vancouver wasn’t as diverse as it is now and I saw it as an opportunity but a challenge as well. I don’t think my vision has evolved too much for us. We love what we do and want to be creative and consistent, which is the hardest part of our business not only for me but our whole staff are pushing themselves every day to do their best. And maybe this vision brought us to where we are 10 years later.

What are some of your most popular menu items?

Our cakes are very popular because we work on the balance between flavour and texture with as many local products as possible. Our croissant cube created by our pastry chef, Sunny Park, is one of our star products as well, with different fillings on rotation. The boba cube croissant was definitely a hit.

How has your menu changed over the past 10 years?

I wouldn’t say we follow trends, because there are always new trends and trends don’t last over time, but we listen to our customers and evolve with the demand.

For example, from day one we had gluten-free options, and as the years passed, the demand for plant-based products came. So we created a line of products which is plant-based. I feel it is important to evolve but it has to stay with our vision and be the same quality. Using great products and nearby us when possible.

What advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business in this industry?

Be ready for a roller coaster of highs and lows with a lot of hard work to put into your business. But I feel it is a dream. Go for it but it won’t be smooth sailing.

What are your goals for the next 10 years?

I would say keep strengthening our brand, but I have always been a planner and thinking of what is next.

The anniversary

To mark the occasion, Chez Christophe is introducing a limited-edition collection of special products to be released throughout the year, as well as an in-store public celebration at both locations on Friday, April 28.

On April 28, folks who head in-store will receive a complimentary treat upon arrival, while supplies last.

Other exciting happenings for the anniversary include random prizes to be drawn throughout the day and special in-store and online promotions.

Chez Christophe

Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone:604-428-4200

Address: 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock

Phone: 604-385-4474

