Davie Village Bakery is serving giant croissants in Vancouver

Don’t worry; you read the title right. You can now get giant croissants in Vancouver.

At Davie Village Bakery, an otherwise regular-looking cafe and gelato shop, you can order these monster-sized croissants (and just in time for Halloween).

These mega croissants come in five flavours: Nutella, pistachio, vanilla, raspberry, and mango.

When we visited, we got to try the Nutella and mango varieties and let us tell you, these were hefty. We included a photo with a hand for reference so you understand how big these croissants are (note: our hand model is 6 feet tall).

The mango croissant was decorated with edible butterflies, while the Nutella was adorned with Ferrero Rocher. Both looked almost too pretty to eat (with an emphasis on the “almost”).

They also came filled with their respective flavour, which was delicious. However, we can’t stress enough how big these croissants are.

Pictures can’t do it justice; you have to experience this beast of a pastry in person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐃𝐀𝐕𝐈𝐄 𝐕𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐀𝐆𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐑𝐘 & 𝐆𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐎 (@davievillagebakery)

Even better, despite living in a time of shrinkflation, these giant croissants in Vancouver only cost $15.

You do have to call ahead of time and preorder these croissants, but we promise it’s worth it.

Davie Village Bakery is also a part of this year’s Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl featuring its Nutella Supreme Croissant. So, no matter the size of croissant you’re craving, it’s worth the visit.

Address: 1206 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram