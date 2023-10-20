Did you hear there are a whopping 21 different croissants for you to try at this year’s Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl? The Croissant Crawl takes place from November 1 to 14 and participating bakeries create unique croissant creations you can only get during this time.

With so many options and so little time, deciding which ones are worth eating might be difficult.

But don’t worry, from croissant cereal to croissant cubes, we’ve gone through the list and here are four we know you’ll love.

Kozak Ukraïnian Restaurant — Pistachio Croissant Cube

Not only does this croissant come in an interesting shape but it’s delicious too. It’s stuffed with pistachios and what tastes like a cream cheese filling. The top is covered in a bright green pistachio icing and crumbled pistachios.

While this may appear like pistachio overload (who has heard of such a thing anyway?), the flavour wasn’t overwhelming. This croissant was tasty and will make for the perfect Instagram pic to make all your followers jealous.

Address: 1 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Hazukido — Caramel Pumpkin Spice Cream Croissant

If you’re not into gimmicks and just want a regular-looking croissant (no shame in that), then you can’t go wrong with Hazukido’s Caramel Pumpkin Spice Cream Croissant.

It is topped with butterscotch, caramel drizzle, and pumpkin spice cream. It is — as the professionals would say — *chef’s kiss.*

Address: 280 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Davie Village Bakery — Nutella Supreme Croissant



Calling this croissant the “Nutella Supreme” is definitely fitting. This pastry is dipped in chocolate with a hazelnut dusting and stuffed with a Nutella cream filling.

If you’re a fan of the hazelnut spread, then this is the croissant for you.

Address: 1216 Davie Street, Vancouver

Footo Croissant — Cinnamon Croissant Cereal

Now this is what they call the Breakfast of Champions. Footo Croissant‘s Croissant Cereal is made up of mini croissants served in a bowl with milk. Pretty standard cereal vibes aside from the delicious freshly made mini pastries. The croissants are also seasoned with cinnamon, which adds a subtle bit of sweetness, but not so much that it’s sickly sweet.

This is definitely one of the more unique croissant takes during this year’s Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl. We’d recommend fitting this one somewhere in the middle of your croissant journey to switch things up.

Address: 858 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

When: November 1 to 14

Where: Participating bakeries and cafes around Metro Vancouver

