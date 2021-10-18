12 ideas for spooky dates this Halloween in Vancouver

Come check out your new obsession: Healthy Hippo is Low Sugar, Still Delicious! We have 20% off with free shipping on our variety boxes, for as long as supplies last.

Spooky season has arrived! Here are a dozen ideas for spooky dates throughout Metro Vancouver, so you and your boo can experience thrills and chills this Halloween.

Hallowed Eves

Hallowed Eves is transforming Playland into a creepy circus filled with awe-inspiring contortionists, fire breathers, jugglers and other sideshow performers — perfect for spooky dates. (Hallowed Eves replaces Fright Nights for 2021.)

The Lost Souls of Gastown

Discover gruesome tales of murder and revenge on The Lost Souls of Gastown walking tour. Hear about the Great Fire, smallpox outbreaks, the legend of Gaoler’s Mews and other grisly tidbits from local history as a costumed guide leads you through the back streets and alleyways of Vancouver’s oldest and most storied neighbourhood.

Ghostly Vancouver Tours

Hear spooky stories about the paranormal with Ghostly Vancouver Tours. These downtown walking tours reveal secrets about eerie local ghosts such as the Lady in Black and the Headless Brakeman. Extra tours for the Halloween season include ones with a psychic, a medium or a tarot card reader.

Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors

Are you and your date looking for a truly scary adventure — and not suffering from any heart conditions? Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors in Surrey lives up to its name with not one but two haunted houses filled with dark and twisty hallways, eerie animatronics and creepy actors ready to scare the bejeezus out of you. Other attractions include a haunted photo booth, an escape room and a coffin ride where you can experience what it’s like to be buried alive.

Brinkworth Dungeon

Spooky dates are pretty much guaranteed at Brinkworth Dungeon. Enter, if you dare, this supremely creepy attraction in Langley. More than 5,000 sq ft of handcrafted horror sets and displays present spine-tingling sights and frights at every turn.

Maan Farms

Charming family farm by day, terrifying haunted attraction by night: Maan Farms in Abbotsford delivers chills and thrills galore with The Scariest Corn Maze in Canada and The Scariest Forest in Canada — then goes completely over the top with Pitch Black, a claustrophobic nightmare for horror extremists only.

Reapers Maze of Terror

Do you both have strong hearts? Then you might be brave enough to survive a visit to Reapers Maze of Terror in Chilliwack. For 29 years, this family business has specialized in delivering theatrical horror scary enough to make adults scream — including a Chainsaw Massacre experience in the maze, complete with a real chainsaw. Spooky dates, indeed.

Movies in the Morgue

If you and your bae have ever secretly yearned to watch scary films in an even scarier setting, then you’re in luck: Movies in the Morgue takes place regularly at The Vancouver Police Museum, the site of the city’s former morgue and autopsy room. Although the scheduled showings of Friday the 13th (October 14), The Exorcist (October 21) and Halloween (October 28) are already sold out, there are waitlists for each one, and private screenings can also be booked. Other upcoming screenings include Drive (November 4), Contagion (November 18), A Quiet Place (December 2) and Die Hard (December 16).

The Wizard’s Den

Perhaps you’ll learn how to whip up a love potion at The Wizard’s Den, an intoxicating spot for witches and wizards. Sip mead while brewing potions, casting spells and practicing your best wand skills at this magical pop-up bar on Granville Street.

Ghost Hunting

Create your own self-guided tour of the most haunted places in Vancouver. The likeliest locales to glimpse ghosts and ghouls are the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, where the glamorous Lady in Red frequently floats around on the 14th floor, and Waterfront Station, home to several spooky visitors. Other hotspots for paranormal activity include The Old Spaghetti Factory in Gastown and the Vogue Theatre.

Halloween Party Cruise

Don your most creative costumes and set sail for Spirit Cruises’ annual Halloween Party Cruise, taking place Oct. 30. A live DJ, cash bar, and contests for best costume and best-dressed couple all add up to four hours of fun on the high seas.

Pumpkin Patch

Seeking a Halloween outing without all the usual seasonal spookiness? Metro Vancouver has a cornucopia of Instagram-worthy pumpkin patches. Pick out a couple of picture-perfect gourds, then spend the evening carving them at home — perhaps with It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on in the background.