A new illuminated after-dark Halloween experience is coming to Metro Vancouver

This Halloween could be the most magical yet. The Burnaby Village Museum is doing a new event this year that promises to transform its 10 acre space into an illuminated land of illusions for the spooky season.

The all-ages Eerie Illusions experience will pull you into a unique self-guided walk using “state-of-the-art lighting, projections, soundscapes, and special effects” to transform you, according to the event website.

In previous years, the Burnaby Village Museum has offered trick-or-treating and carousel rides for Halloween. This year, they’ve created a COVID-19 safe event instead and it’s going to be a new way to experience the historic village.

The new walk through is designed to take anywhere from 45 to 65 minutes to complete and will run rain or shine.

There will be food trucks on site selling popcorn and candy apples, plus the Burnaby Village Museum cafe will be open for take-out eats.

Eerie Illusions is happening in the last two weeks of October plus on Halloween night and you can get advanced tickets online.

When: October 22 to October 31

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Time: 5 pm to 11 pm or 6 pm to 10 pm, time dependant on date

Tickets: $10