Playland's replacing Fright Nights this fall with its new Hallowed Eves

This fall, you can feel like you’ve walked onto the set of American Horror Story: Freak Show at Playland.

Hallowed Eves are a new offering this fall that will effectively replace Fright Nights for 2021. Still, you can immerse yourself in a Halloween horror show.

This year, Hallowed Eves will transform Playland with spooky decor, unsettling characters, and lots of live performances, featuring the Caravan of Curiosities, a circus and side show collective, so you can watch jugglers, contortionists, and fire breathers.

While haunted houses are missing from this year’s Halloween festivities, there are still a ton of rides. The Beast, Hellevator, and Atmosfear will all be terrifying riders all season long.

Plus, they’ll be serving booze and eats, including Triple O’s, so you won’t scare on an empty stomach.

Get your tickets online and show proof of vaccination to join in the spooky fun. Because capacity is limited, be sure to get your tickets early.

When: Select dates between October 8 and 31, 2021

Time: 6 pm to 11 pm or midnight (closing hours depend on the day)

Where: Playland at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: General admission tickets start at $39.50, available online

