New Metro Vancouver Halloween maze takes you on a fear-filled adventure

Ready to go on a fear-filled adventure through a maze of terror? Vancouver Horror Nights is running its brand new Fear Maze for the 2021 Halloween season now until October 31 in Port Coquitlam.

It’s an immersive adventure that will take you through an indoor space with 12 different rooms and areas. Using costumed performers and a plethora of special effects, organizers have created a walk-through horror experience inside the haunted Giggle Dam Theatre.

If you want to intensify the horror, you can join for the Blackout Maze where they kill the lights and you have to travel only by the light of your glow stick.

At the end of the maze, you’ll get a chance to see your group’s “reaction photos” snapped at the precise moment you were scared by the resident ghouls.

There’s also a full-service concession with carnival fare and the adults-only Zombie Bar when all that screaming makes you hungry and thirsty.

Tickets are sold online in reserved time slots and you’ll enter the maze with your group only. As this is an indoor horror adventure, be ready to present your vaccine pass and ID.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Where: The Giggle Dam, 2616 Shaughnessy Street, Port Coquitlam

Tickets: Online, from $34.99