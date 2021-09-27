14 pumpkin patches near Vancouver you can visit this fall

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Spooky season is here, meaning many of the Lower Mainland’s favourite pumpkin patches are open for the season.

So grab your sweater, bring a friend, and try to find the cutest little gourd in the patch. Keep in mind that many of these pumpkin patches are incorporating coronavirus safety precautions, so visits might look a little different compared to previous years.

Here is a selection of great pumpkin patches where you can get in the fall spirit.

Happy picking!

Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stepback (@stepback_ca) on Sep 30, 2016 at 7:17pm PDT

Pick a perfect pumpkin, visit the farm animals, and explore the apple orchard at this Vancouver farm. The pumpkins have already been harvested and are spread around the orchard for easy choosing.

It’s recommended you buy your tickets in advance on the Southland Heritage Farm’s website. Entry time slots are available between 3:30 and 7 pm on weekdays, 9 am to 2 pm on Saturdays, and 9 am to 5 pm on Sundays.

Where: 6767 Balaclava Street (at West 51st Avenue), Vancouver

Richmond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌽 RICHMOND COUNTRY FARMS 🍓 (@richcountryfarms) on Sep 28, 2020 at 8:05am PDT

This Richmond pumpkin patch offers fun for the whole family, including costumed entertainers like Polly Pumpkin, Strawberry Shortcake, and Korny Corn. With music, decorations, and a plethora of pumpkins, there is plenty of fall-themed fun at this farm.

Masks are mandatory at check-in this year, although guests can take them off in the fields where they can physically distance in the fresh air.

Where: 12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Delta/ Ladner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westham Island Herb Farm (@westhamislandherbfarm) on Sep 27, 2016 at 7:45pm PDT

There are plenty of pumpkins to choose from at Ladner’s Halloween headquarters. During the last 10 days of October, the farm puts out up to 150 carved pumpkins that are lit every evening. After picking your pumpkin, be sure to check out the on-site “haunted” house that is perfect fun for the little ones.

It’s open from 10 am to 5 pm every day.

Where: 4690 Kirkland Road, Westham Island – Delta

Surrey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ridge At Bose Farms (@theridgeatbosefarms) on Oct 5, 2015 at 7:17am PDT

Sit back on a hay bale and savour Surrey’s countryside on a tractor-pulled ride from the Bose Corn Maze to the pumpkin patch in search of your perfect Jack-o’-Lantern for Halloween. Pumpkins weigh anywhere from five to 100 pounds.

The pumpkin patch is open from noon to 4 pm on Saturdays and Sundays in October.

Where: 64th Avenue and 156th Street, Surrey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyra (@kyra_breaks) on Oct 23, 2015 at 5:24pm PDT

Besides pumpkins, Gabriel Farms also features hayrides, a petting zoo, a mini corn maze, and a real fire truck from 1971. For those with October birthdays, the farm also takes reservations for tent rentals.

Face masks are recommended for the busy areas of the farm during the pandemic. It’s open from 1 to 5 pm weekdays and 10 am to 5 pm on weekends.

The busiest days are Oct 16th, 17th, 23rd & 24th.

Where: 18507 20th Avenue, Surrey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emelie Johnson ⋒ (@emelie__johnson) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

This pumpkin patch features a few extra attractions. There are outdoor play areas, animal attractions, and you can even try your hand at the cedar maze.

The Port Kells Pumpkin Patch is open 9 am to 6 pm every day in October.

Where: 18730 88 Avenue, Surrey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ron Tamis (@rondriso) on Oct 7, 2016 at 9:58pm PDT

This family farm carries a hearty selection of pumpkins, mini-pumpkins, and gourds that are perfectly suited for your Halloween needs. After visiting the patch, head down to the farmers’ market and general store to pick up some tasty treats and produce.

The pumpkin patch opens October 2 and you can take a look at the COVID-19 policies before visiting.

The barn is still open for guests to see the farm animals, but it will be a one-way experience this year.

Rondriso Farms has expanded their hours this year to allow for better physical distancing. They’re open 3 pm to 6 pm on Mondays, and 1 to 6 pm on Tuesday through Friday.

Weekends and holidays they’re open 10 am to 6 pm.

Where: 8390 172 Street, Surrey

Langley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldor Acres (@aldoracres) on Sep 16, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

At Aldor Acres, there is no shortage of variety with over 15 types of pumpkins spread across the farm’s 20 acres. After you’re done with pumpkin picking, head over to say hello to the animals or go for a tractor-pulled hayride.

This year, they’re also offering a drive-through option for those who don’t want to mingle with strangers during the pandemic.

The pumpkin patch is open daily from 9 am to 6 pm.

Where: 8301 252nd Street, Langley

Maple Ridge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laity Pumpkin Patch (@laitypumpkinpatch) on Oct 2, 2016 at 3:16pm PDT

The Laity Pumpkin Patch expanded two years ago, with a north area for children under six, and a south area for children six and up. Oh, and of course, thousands of pumpkins everywhere.

Purchasing a ticket online is recommended for weekends, when the pumpkin patch becomes more popular.

Its hours of operation are displayed on its online calendar.

Where:

North Side – 21145 128th Avenue, Maple Ridge

South Side – 12725 Laity Street, Maple Ridge

Chilliwack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malcolm (@life.in.low.range) on Oct 22, 2016 at 3:33pm PDT

This pumpkin patch at Fantasy Farms has more than 5000 m² of indoor activities, as well as a covered train and wagon. It’s also pet friendly, so you can bring your dog along.

Opening day for 2020 is October 3. It’s open 1 to 5 pm on most weekdays and 10 am to 5 pm on most weekends.

Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chilliwack Corn Maze (@chilliwackcornmaze) on Oct 6, 2016 at 4:18pm PDT

It’s worth making a day trip to this family farm. With a 12-acre corn maze, a variety of pumpkins, a giant jumping pillow, an indoor hay bale maze, a corn train, and farm animals, your day will be filled with non-stop fall fun.

They are open seven days a week and you can find specific hours here.

Where: 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Abbotsford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willow View Farms (@willowviewfarms) on Sep 29, 2020 at 8:46pm PDT

At Willow View, they grow more than 50 varieties of pumpkins, including giants ranging from 50 to 100+ pounds!

Willow View is open 9 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 5:30 pm on Sunday.

Where: 288 McCallum Road, Abbotsford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taves Family Farms Applebarn (@tavesfarms) on Sep 30, 2016 at 12:52pm PDT

Make a stop at this family-run farm for a pumpkin patch adventure in the Abbotsford countryside. Make sure to stop in at their cidery for some homemade apple cider.

It’s open daily 9 am to 6 pm.

Where: 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maan Farms (@maanfarms) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

The pumpkin patch at Maan farms is open every day from September 25 to November 1. With live entertainment, a carving station, a corn maze, a fortress, and treats from farm’s country kitchen, this should definitely be on your “fall things to do” list.

There are no wagon rides this year due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged, and the farm asks that guests come in groups of six or fewer people.

The pumpkin patch and other daytime activities are open 9 am to 6 pm daily, and sometimes there’s also haunted evening programming happening until 10 pm.

Where: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford