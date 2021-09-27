14 pumpkin patches near Vancouver you can visit this fall
Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.
Spooky season is here, meaning many of the Lower Mainland’s favourite pumpkin patches are open for the season.
So grab your sweater, bring a friend, and try to find the cutest little gourd in the patch. Keep in mind that many of these pumpkin patches are incorporating coronavirus safety precautions, so visits might look a little different compared to previous years.
Here is a selection of great pumpkin patches where you can get in the fall spirit.
Happy picking!
Vancouver
Southlands Heritage Farm
Pick a perfect pumpkin, visit the farm animals, and explore the apple orchard at this Vancouver farm. The pumpkins have already been harvested and are spread around the orchard for easy choosing.
It’s recommended you buy your tickets in advance on the Southland Heritage Farm’s website. Entry time slots are available between 3:30 and 7 pm on weekdays, 9 am to 2 pm on Saturdays, and 9 am to 5 pm on Sundays.
Where: 6767 Balaclava Street (at West 51st Avenue), Vancouver
Richmond
The Pumpkin Patch at Richmond Country Farms
This Richmond pumpkin patch offers fun for the whole family, including costumed entertainers like Polly Pumpkin, Strawberry Shortcake, and Korny Corn. With music, decorations, and a plethora of pumpkins, there is plenty of fall-themed fun at this farm.
Masks are mandatory at check-in this year, although guests can take them off in the fields where they can physically distance in the fresh air.
Where: 12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond
Delta/ Ladner
Westham Island Herb Farm Pumpkin Patch
There are plenty of pumpkins to choose from at Ladner’s Halloween headquarters. During the last 10 days of October, the farm puts out up to 150 carved pumpkins that are lit every evening. After picking your pumpkin, be sure to check out the on-site “haunted” house that is perfect fun for the little ones.
It’s open from 10 am to 5 pm every day.
Where: 4690 Kirkland Road, Westham Island – Delta
Surrey
Bose Farms Pumpkin Patch
Sit back on a hay bale and savour Surrey’s countryside on a tractor-pulled ride from the Bose Corn Maze to the pumpkin patch in search of your perfect Jack-o’-Lantern for Halloween. Pumpkins weigh anywhere from five to 100 pounds.
The pumpkin patch is open from noon to 4 pm on Saturdays and Sundays in October.
Where: 64th Avenue and 156th Street, Surrey
Hazelmere Pumpkin Patch at Gabriel Farms
Besides pumpkins, Gabriel Farms also features hayrides, a petting zoo, a mini corn maze, and a real fire truck from 1971. For those with October birthdays, the farm also takes reservations for tent rentals.
Face masks are recommended for the busy areas of the farm during the pandemic. It’s open from 1 to 5 pm weekdays and 10 am to 5 pm on weekends.
The busiest days are Oct 16th, 17th, 23rd & 24th.
Where: 18507 20th Avenue, Surrey
Port Kells Pumpkin Patch
This pumpkin patch features a few extra attractions. There are outdoor play areas, animal attractions, and you can even try your hand at the cedar maze.
The Port Kells Pumpkin Patch is open 9 am to 6 pm every day in October.
Where: 18730 88 Avenue, Surrey
Rondriso Farms
This family farm carries a hearty selection of pumpkins, mini-pumpkins, and gourds that are perfectly suited for your Halloween needs. After visiting the patch, head down to the farmers’ market and general store to pick up some tasty treats and produce.
The pumpkin patch opens October 2 and you can take a look at the COVID-19 policies before visiting.
The barn is still open for guests to see the farm animals, but it will be a one-way experience this year.
Rondriso Farms has expanded their hours this year to allow for better physical distancing. They’re open 3 pm to 6 pm on Mondays, and 1 to 6 pm on Tuesday through Friday.
Weekends and holidays they’re open 10 am to 6 pm.
Where: 8390 172 Street, Surrey
Langley
Aldor Acres Pumpkin Patch
At Aldor Acres, there is no shortage of variety with over 15 types of pumpkins spread across the farm’s 20 acres. After you’re done with pumpkin picking, head over to say hello to the animals or go for a tractor-pulled hayride.
This year, they’re also offering a drive-through option for those who don’t want to mingle with strangers during the pandemic.
The pumpkin patch is open daily from 9 am to 6 pm.
Where: 8301 252nd Street, Langley
Maple Ridge
Laity Pumpkin Patch
The Laity Pumpkin Patch expanded two years ago, with a north area for children under six, and a south area for children six and up. Oh, and of course, thousands of pumpkins everywhere.
Purchasing a ticket online is recommended for weekends, when the pumpkin patch becomes more popular.
Its hours of operation are displayed on its online calendar.
Where:
- North Side – 21145 128th Avenue, Maple Ridge
- South Side – 12725 Laity Street, Maple Ridge
Chilliwack
Petey’s Pumpkin Patch
This pumpkin patch at Fantasy Farms has more than 5000 m² of indoor activities, as well as a covered train and wagon. It’s also pet friendly, so you can bring your dog along.
Opening day for 2020 is October 3. It’s open 1 to 5 pm on most weekdays and 10 am to 5 pm on most weekends.
Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack
Chilliwack Original Corn Maze and Pumpkin Farm
It’s worth making a day trip to this family farm. With a 12-acre corn maze, a variety of pumpkins, a giant jumping pillow, an indoor hay bale maze, a corn train, and farm animals, your day will be filled with non-stop fall fun.
They are open seven days a week and you can find specific hours here.
Where: 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack
Abbotsford
Willow View Farms
At Willow View, they grow more than 50 varieties of pumpkins, including giants ranging from 50 to 100+ pounds!
Willow View is open 9 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 5:30 pm on Sunday.
Where: 288 McCallum Road, Abbotsford
Taves Family Farms Apple Barn
Make a stop at this family-run farm for a pumpkin patch adventure in the Abbotsford countryside. Make sure to stop in at their cidery for some homemade apple cider.
It’s open daily 9 am to 6 pm.
Where: 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford
Maan Farms
The pumpkin patch at Maan farms is open every day from September 25 to November 1. With live entertainment, a carving station, a corn maze, a fortress, and treats from farm’s country kitchen, this should definitely be on your “fall things to do” list.
There are no wagon rides this year due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged, and the farm asks that guests come in groups of six or fewer people.
The pumpkin patch and other daytime activities are open 9 am to 6 pm daily, and sometimes there’s also haunted evening programming happening until 10 pm.
Where: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford