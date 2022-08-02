It’s the last month of the summer, which means it’s our last chance to really indulge in all the upcoming food festivals and street parties before the weather cools and the days shorten.

From food truck fests to coffee fairs, these are the food (and drink!) festivals we’re most excited about checking out this month before summer says its last goodbye.

BC’s very first Dumpling Festival is going down in Coquitlam this month. Presented by the Asian Impact Society, the event will take place on August 13 and will feature live entertainment, activities, a beer garden, and a huge range of local food and beverage vendors. There will also be a dumpling competition.

In addition to the five featured dumpling vendors, there will be bubble tea, desserts, and other delightful eats on offer.

When: Saturday, August 13, from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Coquitlam Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Tickets: Free

August will see the second installment of this summer beer fest, this time going down in Port Moody. Expect beer from more than 60 local breweries, including Dageraad, Old Yale Brewing Co., Faculty Brewing Co., Strange Fellows Brewing, and many more.

The event will also bring in food trucks and other refreshments, like local cider, kombucha, seltzer, and wine. Festival-goers can also expect some fun activities like lawn games, as well as giveaways.

When: Friday, August 5, 4 pm to 9 pm; Saturday, August 6, 12 pm to 5 pm

Where: Pioneer Memorial Park, 275 Knowle Street, Port Moody

Tickets: Online

Fridays on Front

Fridays on Front is a huge block party that takes place on Front Street in New Westminster – right by Pier Park – that highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. It runs every Friday evening from July 8 to July 22 and then again from August 5 to August 19, between 5 pm to 9 pm. Local restaurants will be represented, as will a rotating roster of local food trucks.

When: Every Friday from August 5 to August 19 from 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: 600 block of Front Street, New Westminster

Beanstock Coffee Festival

The Beanstock Coffee Festival is finally returning to Vancouver after a long three-year hiatus. Started in 2017, Beanstock is one of the country’s leading coffee festivals for independent third-wave coffee. This year’s event will feature Vancouver’s Pallet Coffee Roasters, House of Funk, and Nemesis Coffee, among others, as well as some out-of-province representation.

Festival-goers can expect to sample coffee from these exceptional roasters, as well as learn about the best ways to brew great coffee at home with some hands-on learning opportunities from pro baristas. There will also be a cold brewery sample station – the perfect way to beat the summer heat.

When: Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 from 8 am to noon, 1 pm to 5 pm, and 5 pm to 7 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: From $30

Japan Market Summer Festival

After a hugely successful run this past June, the Japan Market Summer Festival is back for another round this August.

Taking place at the same location as this summer’s earlier June edition, the festival celebrating all things Japanese culture will be at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza for one day only on Saturday, August 13. Organized by three local Japanese Canadian business owners, the festival will highlight Japanese craft vendors and merchants, while also bringing in plenty of fantastic Japanese food, too.

When: Saturday, August 13

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $4

Car Free Day New West

Taking place on Columbia Street, between 4th and 8th Streets, Car Free Day will bring tons of local vendors, exhibitions, interactive elements, and, of course, food trucks to the Royal City. Organizing the food side of the one-day event will be Columbia StrEAT Food Truck Fest, bringing a delicious lineup of local eats.

When: Saturday, August 6

Where: Columbia Street between 4th and 8th Streets, New Westminster

The celebration of all things ribs will be taking place from August 12 to 14 at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park. Folks can expect incredible ribs from purveyors like Gator BBQ and Prairie Smoke & Spice, craft beer, and live entertainment and music.

Brought to us by the Langley Rotary Club, RibFest Langley’s proceeds will go back to the community and Rotary initiatives. Admission is free but donations are encouraged.

When: August 12 to 14

Where: McLeod Park (North-West corner of 56th Avenue and 216th Street) – Immediately North of the Langley Airport

One of Vancouver’s best hidden-gem food festivals is happening this summer and you’re going to want to bring your picnic blanket and your appetite. You’ll be able to fill up from your favourite food trucks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from June 3 to August 28 from 11:30 am to 7 pm – an extension from last year when it was only Fridays and Saturdays.

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until August 28, 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Fir Street and West 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Shipyard Plaza in North Vancouver will be transformed into a vibrant, high-energy night market every Friday night. The spring and summer series will feature live music, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, a beer garden, and, of course, lots of food trucks.

Stanley Park Brewing will be setting up a space called “The Patio,” a huge beer garden where you can soak up the sun while also enjoying the live performances.

When: Every Friday until September 2, 2022, from 3 to 10 pm

Where: Shipbuilders’ Square – 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine. In fact, there are over 500 different international food items this year.

When: Now until October 10, 2022, from 7 pm to midnight (Friday), 6 pm to midnight (Saturday), and 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station), Richmond

Canada’s first 100% plant-based night market returns this summer with a ton of brands to explore both inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel.

The delicious vegan-food-fuelled party is a great opportunity to shop from local plant-based businesses while enjoying tasty drinks and food. From tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, you’ll find everything you were looking for plus the unexpected.

When: August 11 and 25, and September 8, 2022, from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

With files from Hanna McLean, Daniel Chai, and Daryn Wright.

