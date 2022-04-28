Written for Daily Hive by Jordan Kawchuk.

It starts with just a pencil and paper. It ends with a sauce-stained tablecloth full of empty plates and bamboo baskets.

Dim sum is more than a traditional Chinese brunch — it’s a ritual, an adventure, and a social sharing of delicious food. Checking the boxes on that endless list of goodies is just one part of the fun. The real satisfaction comes in trying new dishes and ordering old faves for family and friends.

If the choices on a dim sum menu are overwhelming…try choosing where to eat it in this dense dim sum part of the world.

Everyone will have their own special haunts, but we are positive that you can never go wrong with reliable winners.

Sun Sui Wah

There’s good reason Seth Rogen chose this dim sum dynasty to take celebrity chef David Chang. On the Netflix food series Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, Rogen and Chang dig into — among a table of other treats — a giant plate of chicken feet and chat about how dim sum and diverse food was a big part of Rogen’s Vancouver upbringing. Sun Sui Wah was pretty darn famous without a celebrity feature; its perfected dim sum offerings attract visitors from all over the globe.

Address: 3888 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-872-8822

Address: #102 – 4940 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-273-8208

Golden Swan

One of the older dim sum restaurants in Vancouver, Golden Swan is a reliable workhorse with a vintage vibe — complete with staff wheeling trolly carts full of delicacies. Known for its generous portions and reasonable prices, Golden Swan’s most sought-after items include their savoury short ribs and sticky rice wraps.

Address: 5380 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-321-6621

Western Lake

A minute walk from Golden Swan is uber-popular Western Lake’s all-day dim sum. The award-winning restaurant offers all the definitive dim sum dishes, as well as creative selections like prawns with candied walnuts, crab and fish maw soup, and Beijing duck. The complimentary desserts add just the right touch.

Address: 4989 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-321-6862

Pink Pearl

For a nostalgic, old-school dim sum experience, Pink Pearl is your place. A true original and a landmark on East Hastings, its spacious dining room is trafficked with friendly staff pushing carts full of sui mai, gai lan, and steamed pork buns. But don’t be fooled by the no-nonsense approach and nice prices — Pink Pearl was the dim sum destination before Richmond became the Chinese food epicentre of Metro Vancouver.

Address: 1132 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-4316

Jade Seafood Restaurant

A gold standard for dim sum, Richmond’s Jade Seafood raises the bar on high-quality, expertly prepared dishes. A vast, creative menu boasts a carb-lite section and such favourites as shrimp and mushroom dumplings, lobster sticky rice, Jade Empress chicken, and their outstanding Portuguese egg tarts. Special morning prices make dim sum a natural breakfast choice.

Address: #280 – 2811 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-249-0082

New Town Bakery

This long-standing Chinatown joint is a go-to for reliable and authentic small plates. With a bakery in the front and a restaurant in the back, New Town’s charm is the eating experience as the aromas surrounding you. Their famous steamed buns (BBQ pork or chicken deluxe) are tastefully fresh. The New Town Richmond location has unfortunately closed, but a Surrey site still offers all the classics.

Address: 148 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-7835

Address: #7 – 10302 City Parkway, Surrey

Phone: 604-588-1828

Dynasty Seafood Restaurant

One look at the framed ‘Best Of’ awards covering the walls of Dynasty and you know you are in good hands. Here, the menu is miles long and the food is presented like a magazine cover. Steamed truffle mushroom dumpling….hello! You’ll never get through all the choices, but try the crispy duck, XO turnip cake, black bean spareribs and their mango and grapefruit pudding.

Address: #108 – 777 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-8388

Neptune Palace

A great place to spoil yourself, Neptune is a higher-end dim sum restaurant that prides itself on both its food and rich teas. There is no shortage of seafood here and the congee comes piping hot with a Chinese doughnut balanced on top. The whole crispy skin chicken, which comes with gloves and scissors — is a family fun, hands-on food experience.

Address: #308 470 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Phone: ​604-423-3386

Chef Tony

Chef Tony made a name for himself in Hong Kong before branching out to Canada and the States, and Richmond is lucky to have his dim sum recipes in this very popular place. The menu is a fine mix of the classics and new innovative delicacies. A must-try is the salty egg yolk lava bun, which is as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the taste buds.

Address: #101 – 4600 No 3 Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-279-0083

Kirin Seafood Restaurant

Another go-to restaurant for special occasions and out-of-town guests to wow, Kirin offers a top-notch dim sum experience. No wonder reservations in the elegant dining room are a must (you are warned). The har gao dumplings — bursting with crispy, plump shrimp — are one of many delights that earn Kirin its stars.

Address: 1172 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-8833

