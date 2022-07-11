10 awesome food events happening in Vancouver this week

We’re barely halfway through July and it’s already been a jam-packed month for tasty food events happening in and around Vancouver.

If you’re looking for something delicious to partake in this week, here are a few food events to look forward to.

The one-day street party will be happening from 12 pm until 9 pm and will feature performances, an artisan market with more than 50 vendors, and 30 food trucks. There will also be family-friendly activities and a licensed service area where you can enjoy some craft beer, specialty wines, and spirits.

When: Saturday, July 16 from 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street, New Westminster

Visitors can expect an artisan market, carnival games, a zip line, live entertainment, a pie-eating contest, as well as food trucks and a full site license, too. You’ll also be able to buy fresh berries from local farmers.

When: Saturday, July 16 from 12 to 8 pm

Where: Downtown Abbotsford (various locations)

Part of the Downtown Abbotsford BerryFest will be a pie-eating contest, inviting willing participants to eat as much pie as they can. The winner will get $100 in downtown dollars.

When: Saturday, July 16 at 2:45

Where: Downtown Abbotsford, Main Stage

Recurring events

Fridays on Front

Fridays on Front is a huge block party that takes place on Front Street in New Westminster – right by Pier Park – that highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. It runs every Friday evening from July 8 to July 22 and then again from August 5 to August 19, between 5 pm to 9 pm. Local restaurants will be represented, as will a rotating roster of local food trucks.

When: Every Friday from July 8 to July 22 and August 5 to August 19 from 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: 600 block of Front Street, New Westminster

The summer patio paella series runs every two weeks on the restaurant’s patio until August 28. Teaming up with the Paella Guys, Como invites guests to try out the Spanish catering company’s signature paella mixta (a combination of both chicken and seafood).

You’ll also be able to sip on Como’s refreshing drink offerings – like vermut and sangria on tap – and try out some tapas and small plates for a truly Spanish summer experience.

When: This Sunday, July 17

Where: Como Taperia, 201 East 7th Avenue, Vancouver

One of Vancouver’s best hidden-gem food festivals is happening all summer long and you’re going to want to bring your picnic blanket and your appetite. You’ll be able to fill up from your favourite food trucks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until August 28 from 11:30 am to 7 pm.

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until August 28 from 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Fir Street and West 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Shipyard Plaza in North Vancouver transforms into a vibrant, high-energy night market every Friday night. The spring and summer series features live music, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, a beer garden, and, of course, lots of food trucks.

Stanley Park Brewing will be setting up a space called The Patio, a huge beer garden where you can soak up the sun while also enjoying the live performances.

When: Every Friday until September 2, 2022, from 3 to 10 pm

Where: Shipbuilders’ Square, 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine; there are over 500 different international food items this year.

When: Now until October 10, 2022, from 7 pm to 12 am (Friday), 6 pm to 12 am (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station), Richmond

The delicious vegan-food-fuelled party is a great opportunity to shop from local plant-based businesses while enjoying tasty drinks and food. From tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, you’ll find everything you were looking for plus the unexpected.

When: This Thursday, July 14 from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver