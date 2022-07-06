Pie-eating contests are one of those old-fashioned, silly, and indulgent activities that don’t really seem to happen anymore.

Just like hot dog eating contests, pie-eating contests are a kind of gross but very entertaining display of good, not-so-clean fun and excess.

Turns out, the pie-eating contest has not gone the way of the rotary phone and is still alive and well – at least in Vancouver.

This month, there are two pie-eating contests happening in the Lower Mainland.

The first will happen this Saturday, July 9, at West 4th’s The Pie Hole.

According to the pie shop’s Instagram post, “Eight lucky, no-manners-having contestants will go hands-free, face-first, ears-deep into our delicious Cherry Pies.”

Sounds like a really good – albeit messy – excuse to chow down on some tasty cherry pies, if you ask us.

The winner of the competition will receive a $100 gift card, while the runner-up will receive $25.

“The rest of us will laugh at their shamelessness while respecting their pie-stuffing prowess,” the post adds.

You can secure your spot by filling out the downloadable application form on their website.

The second pie-eating contest happening this month is hosted by Downtown Abbotsford.

The organizers are currently looking for willing participants to join in the pie-eating competition at this year’s BerryFest, happening on Saturday, July 16.

The winner will get $100 in downtown dollars, which can be spent at businesses in downtown Abbotsford.

All ages are invited to participate, and the pie-eating will go down at 2:45 pm sharp. Organizers will even provide a plastic poncho to keep participants’ clothing from getting pie’d.

Both competitions are still open to applicants, so if you’re looking for an excuse to eat a lot of pie or just want to join in on some old-fashioned fun, check the events’ respective links for more details.

Pie Eating Contest at The Pie Hole

When: Saturday, July 9

Where: The Pie Hole, 1864 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Applications online

Pie Eating Competition at Abbotsford’s BerryFest

When: Saturday, July 16 at 2:45

Where: Downtown Abbotsford, Main Stage

Applications online