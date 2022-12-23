17 festive Metro Vancouver events to enjoy between Boxing Day and New Year's Day

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

We could all use more holiday cheer right now, so why not keep the spirit of the season going until the end of the year (and beyond)?

Don’t tuck away the tinsel just yet – there is still lots of festive fun to be had between December 26 and January 1, including huge holiday lights displays, and outdoor ice skating.

Here are 17 festive Metro Vancouver events to enjoy between Boxing Day and the new year.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to visit our Listed section.

What: Lumagica, described as “the brightest light festival in British Columbia,” takes place at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds until December 30. Guests will be treated to stunning light installations, live entertainment, roving characters, and more during their visit.

Explore themed areas such as Snow Fun Land, the Ice Queendom, and Gingerbread Lane and snap a festive holiday photo. Then visit the North Pole so the little ones can check out Elfies Play Palace, Candyland, and Santa’s cabin.

When: Now until December 30, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm (the last timeslot is 9 pm)

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds – 17607-17905 62nd Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Experience the magic of Christmas this December with FlyOver Canada’s Soar With Santa. Fly across Canada and up to the North Pole in this festive flight until January 3, 2023.

There are even special Breakfast with Santa events planned as well as seasonal treats being served in The Flying Whale Waterfront Cafe.

When: Now until January 3, 2023 (Closed on December 25)

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink has reopened for the season. Skating is free for all ages for those who bring their own skates. Those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee, and helmets are mandatory for anyone under 12.

The rink has an indoor skate rental, a cafe area, and an outdoor patio with heaters.

When: Open daily Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 9 pm

Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 11 pm, holiday hours vary

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)

What: There is plenty of family fun and holiday cheer in Stanley Park throughout December. Visitors will be treated to stunning light displays, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.

Admission to Bright Nights this year is by donation, with all proceeds benefiting the Burn Fund.

When: Now until January 1, 2023 (closed on December 25)

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Admission: By donation

What: The annual Peak of Christmas event at Grouse Mountain offers a variety of festive activities for the whole family. Visitors can take a spin on Grouse Mountain’s 8,000 sq ft outdoor ice skating pond and enjoy the amazing views. You can also go on a stroll of the stunning Light Walk around Blue Grouse Lake to find all of the breathtaking installations.

At Santa’s Workshop, believers young and old can share their special Christmas wishes and take a photo. And make sure you climb aboard the Super Skyride to reach Vancouver’s North Pole and meet the reindeer Dancer and Vixen.

When: Now until January 2, 2023

Time: Various hours. See the schedule of events online

Where: Grouse Mountain – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Cost: All Peak of Christmas activities is included with a Mountain Admission Ticket, Annual Pass, Winter Season Pass, or Day Lift Ticket. Bring your family of 4 for $119. Purchase online

What: Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual Winterfest celebrations throughout December, with passengers able to climb aboard the Daytime Santa Express and the Christmas Night Train.

Whichever ride you choose, you’ll climb aboard Eddy the Engine for a colourful and delightful journey at one of Surrey’s most popular parks.

When: Now until December 31, 2022 (closed on Christmas Eve after 4:30 pm and on Christmas Day)

Time: Daytime Santa Express from 10 am to 4:30 pm, Christmas Night Train from 6 to 9 pm

Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Price: $12.60 per person; children two and under are free

What: The sweetest street in the city is back for its 30th year as the Hyatt Regency once again plays host to everyone’s favourite festive tradition. We are talking about the return of the annual Gingerbread Lane, which will take over the lobby of the Burrard Street hotel.

This year’s free event features delightful gingerbread creations designed by secondary school students, amateur culinary artists, and professional bakers. As well as providing a welcome dose of holiday feels, the event also helps to raise money for local charities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC & Yukon.

When: Now until December 29, 2022

Time: Regular hotel hours

Where: Hyatt Regency Vancouver — 655 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The City of White Rock’s Bright Walk event at Memorial Park on Marine drive is happening every night until January 8, 2023. Warm up with free hot chocolate, listen to the live entertainment, and check out the beautiful light displays.

You’ll find a ton of illuminated installations, including a sparkling Instagram-worthy light tunnel, a 20-foot Christmas tree, plenty of neon snowflakes and festive decor, plus a lit picture frame for photos.

When: Now until January 8, 2023

Time: Lights are on all day on weekends and from 3 pm to 8 am on weekdays

Where: White Rock Waterfront

Admission: Free!

What: Heritage Christmas and the Burnaby Village Museum are truly where history comes alive. Enjoy the magical atmosphere of festive lights and traditional decorations in this 1920s-era village.

There will also be seasonal entertainment, demonstrations, and activities at Heritage Christmas. Keep an eye out for the historic street car on your way to the old-timey ice cream parlour.

When: Now until January 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Burnaby Village Museum — 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Admission: Free; entry may be limited based on site capacity.

What: The annual Christmas at Canada Place, presented by the Port of Vancouver, offers free Christmas attractions on the Canadian Trail (west promenade) and North Point of the popular waterfront destination.

This year’s festivities include a historic peek into the past with Woodward’s Windows displays, the festive Avenue of Trees, and a massive 15-foot tall moose light sculpture.

When: Now until January 2, 2023

Time: 8 am to 11 pm daily

Where: Canada Place Canadian Trail and North Point – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Scuba Claus will be visiting the Vancouver Aquarium daily to don his flippers and go for a dive, with festive decor and twinkling lights all around. You can also check out The Polar Express 4D Experience and enjoy the magical Jelly Snow Globe surrounded by over 65,000 incredible animals.

When: Now until January 2, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, purchase online

What: Park and Tilford Garden is once again hosting the Holiday Hi-Lights Festival. The Festival includes the grand lighting of 50,000 LED lights and beautiful light sculptures, including a 20ft tall reindeer by the Mayor. Admission is free and hot chocolates, goodie bags, and treats will also be offered. Weekend entertainment includes fire engine rides on Saturdays and Christmas carolers.

You can also enter Park & Tilford’s 12 days of giveaways through Instagram or enter at the garden for a chance to win amazing Lego sets.

When: Now until December 31, 2022

Time: Until 10 pm

Where: Park & Tilford Gardens – 333 Brooksbank Avenue, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is welcoming guests to its annual Canyon Lights for the holiday season.

The natural wonderland will be transformed into a magical holiday experience, with thousands of sparkling lights illuminating the iconic suspension bridge and other areas of the park.

When: Now until January 22, 2023 (closed on December 25)

Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online

What: It’s one of the largest free light displays in Metro Vancouver and features more than 100,000 twinkling lights. And once again, Lights at Lafarge will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam as part of a magical display this holiday season.

When: Now until January 31, 2023

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Until the end of winter, skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. And fun can be had no matter the weather, as the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free, with the former being mandatory for skaters under 12.

When: Daily until the end of winter

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE; skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: VanDusen Festival of Lights will be delighting visitors at the botanical garden throughout the holiday season, with over one million lights across 15 acres to discover.

You’ll be filled with holiday cheer as you go for a stroll by the VanDusen lakeside and take in the returning Dancing Lights. Invite that special someone to explore the romantic Rose Garden, and then bring the family to stop by the Scottish Shelter to light a candle and donate to Make-A-Wish.

When: Now until January 2, 2023 (Closed on Christmas Day)

Time: 4 pm to 10 pm (last entry time 8:30 to 9 pm)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Admission: $11-$21, free for children four years and under. (must reserve a ticket). Purchase online

What: Harrison Hot Springs will be overflowing with Christmas spirit this season, thanks to the return of its annual holiday lights festival.

Visitors will enjoy magical holiday displays that transform the Harrison lakefront into an enchanting world of lights celebrating the local wildlife and the elusive Sasquatch.

When: Now until Sunday, January 8, 2023

Time: Dusk to 11 pm

Where: Harrison Hot Springs

Admission: Free