Fall is quickly approaching, and with it comes a plethora of cozy food and drink events.

From cheese and meat festivals to autumn-themed afternoon teas, here are some can’t-miss fall events happening in and around Vancouver.

September

Head over to Honey Salt for a multi-course meal curated by chef Johann Caner while a stunning Sea to Sky Art experience unfolds before your eyes courtesy of guest artist Ben Poechman. Premiere Package Guests will be able to take home an original art piece.

When: September 26

Time: 6 pm

Where: Honey Salt — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $65 per person

Up in Smoke will showcase a curated selection of five never-to-be-seen-again bottles of peaty and smoky Scotch whiskies accompanied by food pairings, all at Skye Avenue, which has Canada’s largest whisky collection.

When: September 26

Tickets: Reservations available online

Expect a stylish cocktail and canapé soiree at this Vancouver restaurant’s anniversary party, alongside live entertainment, DJs, dancing, and, of course, plenty of tasty eats.

When: September 29

Time: Starts at 7 pm

Where: Chambar Restaurant — 568 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Cost: $179 per person

Chef John Wesley from the newly anointed Michelin-star restaurant Kiln from the Bay Area will visit Published on Main for a collaborative dinner with Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson. This multi-course dinner will showcase the chefs’ shared culinary approach, which leans Nordic, highlighting global flavours with fresh, local seasonal ingredients alongside fermentations and preserves.

When: September 29

Time: 6 pm

Where: Published on Main — 3593 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $360 per person plus tax and gratuity

The unique shopping and dining destination is constructed with customized shipping containers. It allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market is free to visit!

When: Tuesdays to Sundays until September 29, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

October

Head over to Hawksworth for a special collaborative culinary experience with celebrated Canadian chef Ron McKinlay from Canoe restaurant in Toronto and chefs David Hawksworth, Sylvain Assie, and Marissa Gonzalez.

Standout dishes will include chef McKinlay’s Wild Mushroom Pithivier accompanied by sweetbreads, braised trotter, cauliflower, and chef Hawksworth’s West Coast mussels with halibut mousseline, farm spinach, and velouté.

When: October 2

Where: Hawksworth Restaurant — 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $198 per person

Vancouver’s take on the traditional Oktoberfest returns for a fun-filled weekend on October 4 and 5 at the PNE Forum.

The eighth annual German-style beer festival features epic entertainment, delicious food, and lots and lots of beer.

When: October 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 6 to 11:30 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30 for pre-sale general admission access. Purchase online.

Entering its 33rd year, the huge apple celebration gives attendees a chance to learn about apple diversity and taste several rare and peculiar varieties.

There will also be live entertainment, an apple and apple tree sale, and a food fair onsite.

When: October 19 and 20, 2024

Time: Various time slots from 11 am to 2 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden — 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Early bird pricing is in effect until Monday, September 30. Children seven years and under can enter for free with a paying adult, though they must still register for a ticket. Purchase online

Put on your stretchy pants for this good old-fashioned pie-eating contest sponsored by The Pie Hole. Two contests will determine who can eat the most pie, with the winner earning a $300 Metropolis at Metrotown gift card.

When: October 19

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Metropolis at Metrotown Grand Court — 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby

November

The fall festival, which will take place from November 1 to 21, 2024, is a self-guided tour of creative and Instagrammable limited-edition croissants from bakeries across Metro Vancouver.

This year will feature exciting gluten-free options and a Design Your Dream Croissant Contest.

When: November 1 to 21

Where: Participating vendors across Metro Vancouver

The Shipyards heritage venue will host this gastronomic adventure, filled with the best in international and local cuisine. And it will feature all sorts of artisan foods and beverages, not just delicious meats and cheeses.

The Cheese and Meat Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to discover dozens of vendors showcasing their finest products through elevated bites.

When: November 2, 2024

Time: Various tasting sessions

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; available online

Yes Shef returns to Vancouver on November 6 to celebrate the remarkable contributions of women in the food and beverage industry.

Taking place in the Star Sapphire Ballroom of the Fairmont Pacific Rim, you’ll enjoy over 20 tasting stations (16 culinary stations and multiple beverage offerings) at this cocktail-style reception.

When: November 6, 2024

Time: 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim, Star Sapphire Ballroom — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $200

Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 13 to December 24.

A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.

When: November 13 to December 24, 2024

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Notch8 is launching its Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea, which it says is a "luxurious experience that captures the rich and warm flavours of the fall season." Expect plenty of sweet and savoury dishes that celebrate the bounty of the season. Examples include a Kabocha Squash Tartlet with vadouvan saffron apple puree and toasted coconut, Smoked Steelhead with yuzu tobiko, and Serrano Ham Reserva with pickled mustard seeds and coffee aioli on brioche, just to name a few.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays (and statutory Mondays) from September 5 to November 24

Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $72 per adult, $40 per child

North America’s largest night market runs from April 26 to October 14, with visitors from around the world coming to check the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with nightly live entertainment.

The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays now until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available onsite

With files from Hanna McLean and Daniel Chai

