The essential guide to fall food and drink festivals in Vancouver
Fall is quickly approaching, and with it comes a plethora of cozy food and drink events.
From cheese and meat festivals to autumn-themed afternoon teas, here are some can’t-miss fall events happening in and around Vancouver.
Did we miss your favourite? Let us know in the comments.
September
Honey Salt Art-Dinner Series
Head over to Honey Salt for a multi-course meal curated by chef Johann Caner while a stunning Sea to Sky Art experience unfolds before your eyes courtesy of guest artist Ben Poechman. Premiere Package Guests will be able to take home an original art piece.
When: September 26
Time: 6 pm
Where: Honey Salt — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Cost: Starting at $65 per person
Up in Smoke at Skye Avenue
Up in Smoke will showcase a curated selection of five never-to-be-seen-again bottles of peaty and smoky Scotch whiskies accompanied by food pairings, all at Skye Avenue, which has Canada’s largest whisky collection.
When: September 26
Tickets: Reservations available online
Chambar 20th Anniversary Party
Expect a stylish cocktail and canapé soiree at this Vancouver restaurant’s anniversary party, alongside live entertainment, DJs, dancing, and, of course, plenty of tasty eats.
When: September 29
Time: Starts at 7 pm
Where: Chambar Restaurant — 568 Beatty Street, Vancouver
Cost: $179 per person
Forged & Foraged: Published on Main Welcomes San Francisco’s Kiln
Chef John Wesley from the newly anointed Michelin-star restaurant Kiln from the Bay Area will visit Published on Main for a collaborative dinner with Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson. This multi-course dinner will showcase the chefs’ shared culinary approach, which leans Nordic, highlighting global flavours with fresh, local seasonal ingredients alongside fermentations and preserves.
When: September 29
Time: 6 pm
Where: Published on Main — 3593 Main Street, Vancouver
Cost: $360 per person plus tax and gratuity
Junction Public Market
The unique shopping and dining destination is constructed with customized shipping containers. It allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market is free to visit!
When: Tuesdays to Sundays until September 29, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
October
Guest Chef Dinner: Hawksworth x McKinlay
Head over to Hawksworth for a special collaborative culinary experience with celebrated Canadian chef Ron McKinlay from Canoe restaurant in Toronto and chefs David Hawksworth, Sylvain Assie, and Marissa Gonzalez.
Standout dishes will include chef McKinlay’s Wild Mushroom Pithivier accompanied by sweetbreads, braised trotter, cauliflower, and chef Hawksworth’s West Coast mussels with halibut mousseline, farm spinach, and velouté.
When: October 2
Where: Hawksworth Restaurant — 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: $198 per person
Harvest Haus
Vancouver’s take on the traditional Oktoberfest returns for a fun-filled weekend on October 4 and 5 at the PNE Forum.
The eighth annual German-style beer festival features epic entertainment, delicious food, and lots and lots of beer.
When: October 4 and 5, 2024
Time: 6 to 11:30 pm
Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $30 for pre-sale general admission access. Purchase online.
2024 UBC Apple Festival
View this post on Instagram
Entering its 33rd year, the huge apple celebration gives attendees a chance to learn about apple diversity and taste several rare and peculiar varieties.
There will also be live entertainment, an apple and apple tree sale, and a food fair onsite.
When: October 19 and 20, 2024
Time: Various time slots from 11 am to 2 pm
Where: UBC Botanical Garden — 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: Early bird pricing is in effect until Monday, September 30. Children seven years and under can enter for free with a paying adult, though they must still register for a ticket. Purchase online
Pie Eating Contest + Pop-Up Shop
Put on your stretchy pants for this good old-fashioned pie-eating contest sponsored by The Pie Hole. Two contests will determine who can eat the most pie, with the winner earning a $300 Metropolis at Metrotown gift card.
When: October 19
Time: 11 am to 2 pm
Where: Metropolis at Metrotown Grand Court — 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby
November
Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl
The fall festival, which will take place from November 1 to 21, 2024, is a self-guided tour of creative and Instagrammable limited-edition croissants from bakeries across Metro Vancouver.
This year will feature exciting gluten-free options and a Design Your Dream Croissant Contest.
When: November 1 to 21
Where: Participating vendors across Metro Vancouver
Cheese and Meat Festival 2024
The Shipyards heritage venue will host this gastronomic adventure, filled with the best in international and local cuisine. And it will feature all sorts of artisan foods and beverages, not just delicious meats and cheeses.
The Cheese and Meat Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to discover dozens of vendors showcasing their finest products through elevated bites.
When: November 2, 2024
Time: Various tasting sessions
Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; available online
Yes Shef: Elevating Women in Food & Beverage
Yes Shef returns to Vancouver on November 6 to celebrate the remarkable contributions of women in the food and beverage industry.
Taking place in the Star Sapphire Ballroom of the Fairmont Pacific Rim, you’ll enjoy over 20 tasting stations (16 culinary stations and multiple beverage offerings) at this cocktail-style reception.
When: November 6, 2024
Time: 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim, Star Sapphire Ballroom — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: $200
Vancouver Christmas Market 2024
Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 13 to December 24.
A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.
When: November 13 to December 24, 2024
Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Recurring
Autumn Harvest Tea at Notch8
Notch8 is launching its Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea, which it says is a “luxurious experience that captures the rich and warm flavours of the fall season.” Expect plenty of sweet and savoury dishes that celebrate the bounty of the season. Examples include a Kabocha Squash Tartlet with vadouvan saffron apple puree and toasted coconut, Smoked Steelhead with yuzu tobiko, and Serrano Ham Reserva with pickled mustard seeds and coffee aioli on brioche, just to name a few.
When: Wednesdays to Sundays (and statutory Mondays) from September 5 to November 24
Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm
Where: Notch8 — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: $72 per adult, $40 per child
Richmond Night Market
When: Fridays to Sundays now until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: Available onsite
With files from Hanna McLean and Daniel Chai
