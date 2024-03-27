14 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Vancouver this April

Now that spring is in full swing, the sun is out more and we collectively have a bit of pep in our step, it’s a great time to put your best foot forward and apply for new career opportunities.
This April, hundreds of different kinds of jobs are available around Metro Vancouver.
So whether you have a background in food service or healthcare, or are looking for your first job, you’re bound to find something for your specific skill set.
Here are 14 companies with some awesome gigs up for grabs right now:
Home Depot
Home Depot is looking to fill several retail positions around the Lower Mainland like Vancouver, Surrey, Langley and Richmond.
Home Depot was recently included on this year’s Canada’s Best Diversity Employers list. The home improvement store touts its development programs to support women and Black, Indigenous and people of colour.
Check out the vacant positions here.
Manulife
View this post on Instagram
The insurance company and financial services provider was also selected as one of Canada’s best diversity employers because of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives and diverse candidate slate requirements to increase the hiring and promotion rates of diverse candidates.
Manulife is currently hiring in BC for remote and hybrid positions, perfect for those who value a work-life balance.
Some jobs that pay six figures are waiting to be filled.
The company is hiring for dozens of jobs here.
Boston Pizza International Inc.
Boston Pizza is a restaurant chain that has gotten rave reviews on Great Place To Work’s survey, with 95% of its employees saying it’s a great workplace.
The company offers great benefits to its employees, including professional development training, summer hours where you end work at 1 pm on Fridays, and up to three personal days per year.
The company is hiring for tons of positions here.
FedEx
A whopping 87% of the transport company’s employees say FedEx is a great place to work. That may be because of its awesome work perks, which include opportunities to further your career and education, flexible shifts that fit your lifestyle, and competitive pay.
So if you’re interested, apply here to work at FedEx ground, freight, or its trade networks.
It’s hiring for positions here.
RCMP
Looking for a career in law enforcement? There are several RCMP, and most positions don’t require a college degree.
Cineplex
If you love movies and are searching for a new position, Cineplex is currently looking to fill several job openings with plenty of perks.
Parks Canada
If you’re looking for a new career with purpose, you should know that Parks Canada is hiring nature lovers for various jobs nationwide.
Vancouver International Airport
If you’ve always wanted to work in the aviation industry, now’s your chance. Vancouver International Airport has job openings, and some roles don’t require much experience.
There are over 35 vacant jobs posted online.
- You might also like:
- Video of jobseekers in huge lineup shows how hard it is to find work in Canada right now
- Some Canadians are competing against thousands of applicants for jobs
- "Necessary": Canada Goose lays off 17% of its global corporate workforce
Parq Casino
If you fancy the casino lifestyle and want to be surrounded by the lights, the money, and the ringing bells, Parq is hiring for several jobs.
Canadian Pacific Railway
There are some exciting new jobs up for grabs at Canadian Pacific Railway — with many opportunities that don’t need extensive prior experience.
Check out the available jobs here.
Vancouver Aquarium
The Vancouver Aquarium is a popular destination for tourists and Vancouverites alike. It’s also heavily involved in conservation work if you’re passionate about animals.
Jobs available include warehouse associate, marine mammal trainer, security guard, desktop support and retail sales associate.
For more information and to see what other jobs are available, click here.
Are you hiring top talent in Vancouver? Let us know! Email us at [email protected].
With files from Irish Mae Silvestre and Amir Ali