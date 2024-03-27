14 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Vancouver this April

Now that spring is in full swing, the sun is out more and we collectively have a bit of pep in our step, it’s a great time to put your best foot forward and apply for new career opportunities.

This April, hundreds of different kinds of jobs are available around Metro Vancouver.

So whether you have a background in food service or healthcare, or are looking for your first job, you’re bound to find something for your specific skill set.

Here are 14 companies with some awesome gigs up for grabs right now:

Home Depot

Home Depot is looking to fill several retail positions around the Lower Mainland like Vancouver, Surrey, Langley and Richmond.

Home Depot was recently included on this year’s Canada’s Best Diversity Employers list. The home improvement store touts its development programs to support women and Black, Indigenous and people of colour.

Check out the vacant positions here.

Manulife

The insurance company and financial services provider was also selected as one of Canada’s best diversity employers because of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives and diverse candidate slate requirements to increase the hiring and promotion rates of diverse candidates.

Manulife is currently hiring in BC for remote and hybrid positions, perfect for those who value a work-life balance.

Some jobs that pay six figures are waiting to be filled.

The company is hiring for dozens of jobs here.

Boston Pizza International Inc.

Boston Pizza is a restaurant chain that has gotten rave reviews on Great Place To Work’s survey, with 95% of its employees saying it’s a great workplace.

The company offers great benefits to its employees, including professional development training, summer hours where you end work at 1 pm on Fridays, and up to three personal days per year.

The company is hiring for tons of positions here.

FedEx

A whopping 87% of the transport company’s employees say FedEx is a great place to work. That may be because of its awesome work perks, which include opportunities to further your career and education, flexible shifts that fit your lifestyle, and competitive pay.

So if you’re interested, apply here to work at FedEx ground, freight, or its trade networks.

It’s hiring for positions here.

Looking for a career in law enforcement? There are several RCMP, and most positions don’t require a college degree.

The RCMP is searching for telecommunications operators to work at a Surrey branch. The job pays between $33.57 and $36.61 and the only qualifications needed are a high school diploma and computer skills.

Be it for police officers and civilian employees , there are plenty of opportunities with a range of skill sets needed at the RCMP.

If you love movies and are searching for a new position, Cineplex is currently looking to fill several job openings with plenty of perks.

Some benefits include tuition assistance, flexible hours, and discounts on food and beverages. Some roles like the part-time cast member need little experience, while other positions (general manager) will need someone who’s worked as a manager in the restaurant industry for about four years and has an understanding of health and safety regulations. Make sure to check out the careers page.

If you’re looking for a new career with purpose, you should know that Parks Canada is hiring nature lovers for various jobs nationwide.

You could work at one of Parks Canada’s national parks, national historic sites including national historic canals, national marine conservation areas, national urban parks, or at one of its administrative offices. A major reason you’d want to apply is the agency’s considerable flexibility. Whether you’re looking for permanent, full-time work or you’re looking for something seasonal, you’re sure to find a great opportunity that fits your lifestyle. The agency has an excellent employment program for students with summer jobs, co-op work experiences, and part-time opportunities. It also looks like Parks Canada’s salaries and per-hour rates have gone up since last year. Applications close on April 20, 2024, at 11:59 so apply soon! Here’s where to find a list of jobs Parks Canada is hiring for.

If you’ve always wanted to work in the aviation industry, now’s your chance. Vancouver International Airport has job openings, and some roles don’t require much experience.

There are over 35 vacant jobs posted online.

If you fancy the casino lifestyle and want to be surrounded by the lights, the money, and the ringing bells, Parq is hiring for several jobs.

However, salaries are a bit of a mix, with some being a jackpot and others being a gamble. Roles range from security roles to dealers to casino managers to casual guest services representatives. Check out the vacant jobs here. Vancouver Coastal Health Your background might not be in healthcare, but that doesn’t mean the industry isn’t for you. Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), a regional health authority in British Columbia that provides healthcare to more than 25% of the province’s population, is hiring for various roles in communities. From nursing jobs to clinical and administrative support jobs, you can find them all here.

Canadian Pacific Railway

There are some exciting new jobs up for grabs at Canadian Pacific Railway — with many opportunities that don’t need extensive prior experience.

Canadian Pacific (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS) (which make up CPKC) move essential goods across a 20,000-mile network “to support economic growth throughout Canada, the US and Mexico,” according to the CPKC. Benefits for employees at CPKC include a flexible and competitive benefits package, an employee share purchase plan, an annual fitness subsidy, and a part-time studies program. CPKC has posted two trainee positions so if you don’t have the most experience in the field, there could still be an opportunity here to secure a new job.

Check out the available jobs here.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services If you’re looking for a job that’s sure to be just as rewarding as it is challenging, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is looking to fill some roles that pay well. There are several vacancies, and applications won’t close until they’re filled. According to the City of Vancouver website, as of 2022, the annual firefighter salary is $72,706 over the first six months, progressing to $103,871 at the start of your fourth year of employment. Apply to be part of the VFRS team here. Fairmont BC is home to some of the best hotels in the world, including the Fairmont, which is hiring for well-paying jobs. The Fairmont is searching to fill roles in Vancouver and Whistler. There are numerous positions from serving to management.

The Vancouver Aquarium is a popular destination for tourists and Vancouverites alike. It’s also heavily involved in conservation work if you’re passionate about animals.

Jobs available include warehouse associate, marine mammal trainer, security guard, desktop support and retail sales associate.

For more information and to see what other jobs are available, click here.